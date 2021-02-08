Norwegian Man Runs Barefoot On The Snow To Set New World Record

Norwegian runner Jonas Felde Sevaldrud has attempted to set a new world record after running a half marathon barefoot on the snow in 1 hour, 44 minutes, and 58 seconds. Sevaldrud shared the recording of his attempt to set the record on his YouTube channel with an interesting story behind his inspiration. Sevaldrud's attempt has yet not been considred by the Guinness World Record. But, the runner is confident about it and waiting for the officials to respond.

'Running barefoot on snow wasn't difficult'

In the video, Jonas Felde said that American author Christopher McDougall's book 'Born to Run' inspired him to run a marathon barefoot on snow. In his initial attempts, Norwegian runner found running barefoot over ice actually not that tough. The runner said that he had decided to break Dutch athlete Wim Hof's world record of running a half marathon over ice in 2 hours, 16 minutes and 34 seconds which he had made in the year 2007. However, after some sharp ice caused injuries, Felde dropped the idea and took medication for his even better comeback. Watch the video here:

Who is Wim Hof?

According to the reports, Wim Hof (Netherlands) had been registered for completing the fastest half marathon run barefoot on ice or snow on 26 January 2007, near Oulu, Finland. After making the surprising attempt, Wim Hof's popularity took him to Discovery. Now, Sevaldrud is looking forward for similar kind of response from the sport enthusiasts.

