'Not a scene from movie': Cop catches bike-borne mobile snatcher with bare hands

Marking an incident of unprecedented courage, a Chennai cop chased and caught bike-borne chain snatchers with bare hands. A video of the brave act is now doing rounds of the internet after it was shared by Chennai Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Agarwal on Twitter. In the caption, Aggrawal quipped that it wasn’t a scene from a film but a real-life incident.

Sharing the half minute video on Twitter, he explained that the “real-life hero” SI Antiln Ramesh, single-handedly chased and caught the mobile snatcher who was riding a "stolen bike". Elaborating further, he revealed that the follow up of the crime led to three more arrests and recovery of at least 11 stolen mobile phone.

It’s not a scene from any movie. But the real life hero SI Antiln Ramesh single handed chasing and catching a mobile snatcher riding a stolen bike. Follow up led to arrest of three more accused and recovery of 11 snatched/stolen mobiles. pic.twitter.com/FJYdoma7I4 — Mahesh Aggarwal, IPS (@copmahesh1994) November 27, 2020

'We salute you, sir'

In the video clip, that has now been viewed over 253 thousand times, SI Ramesh could be seen running after the bike clad chain snatcher. A few seconds later, the brave cop catches the thief by his nack and drags him down his bike. The post has now stirred the internet with the post being liked over 26 thousand times. In addendum, it has also been flooded with comments from people hailing the cop as a valiant hero. The clip was also shared by Additional Superintendent Tech. Services, UP Police, Rahul Srivastav who lauded the courage of SI Ramesh.

"Officers like this should be publicly felicitated. Would have appreciated if you could have posted your photo with him , while congratulating him," suggested a Twitter user. "Greetings to Brave SI Antiln Ramesh. He has done a tremendous job. Salute to him," wrote another user. "Brave officer....an example for all young police officers....Salute sir..," added another.

Kudos to SI for his action. Surprising no passer by supported him. That’s not good. — venkat rao prakash (@VenkatKashrao22) November 28, 2020

Omg seriously in tamil nadu. I never see any News about snatch about tamil nadu state. Because there police so strong and awesome. Tamil Nadu police best — Rajvir Sharma(pandit ji) (@RajvirS18847835) November 27, 2020

Real Hero 🙏👌 — Dinesh kumar (@myheartThala) November 28, 2020

Salute to public side sir pic.twitter.com/aHhM10k99t — Mahaarif (@Mahaarif8) November 28, 2020

His service is required at Ayanavaram to prevent early morning snatches from cyclers and news paper vendors — kalidass (@kaaleedaas) November 27, 2020

His presence of mind is really great. If he would have chased pillion rider he might lose them. But chased bike rider in congested road. — prady (@Pradee_51) November 28, 2020

