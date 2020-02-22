'Not Camera Shy': Sister Photobombs Twin Brother’s 'first Steps' Video

An adorable video has surfaced on the internet which shows twin sister photobombing brother's 'first steps', and evidently it has left netizens in splits. Throughout the video, the parents can be seen encouraging their little boy named Ezra to take his first steps, and to capture the adorable moment they placed a camera nearby. However, when the dad helps his son holding him to take his first step and he mother on the other side cheers for him, his twin sister identified as Ella photobombs him and decided to pose right infront of the camera instead of her brother.

READ: House Listing Goes Viral After Real Estate Agent Photobombs Images

Video gained huge attention

The video was shared on Facebook by the family that gained huge attention. In the comments section a lot of them were seen talking about their relationship with their siblings. The little girl's cheeky smile has taken the internet by storm and many tagged their own siblings on the video to rewind memories.



A user wrote, "Ella not camera shy at all lol bless her". While the second user wrote, "It would have been good 😂😂😂😂😂 Ella Bella wanted to say hellooooo". The third user wrote, " She just wants to say hi ya z".

READ: Alaska: Bear Photobombing Two Fishermen At Katmai National Park Trends

Real estate agent photobombs

A house listing in the US state of Michigan has become an internet sensation, seemingly out of the blue. The property's unique appearance in photographs and in real life makes it seem like a haunted house, which is the reason behind the images of the house going viral. The house that has been displayed is listed in Lansing, Michigan which has four bedrooms and one bathroom. In the photo from the listing, a person can be seen covering himself with a mask and a cloak that is reportedly inspired from the 'Scream' franchise. The man in the photo has been identified as James Pyle, who is a real estate agent. He can be seen with the mask and a full black outfit, collecting leaves, hanging inside and just being a normal guest.

READ: Oscars 2020: Margot Robbie Gets Photobombed By Timothee Chalamet, Fans Call It 'adorable'

READ: BBC Show Gets Photobombed By Dog Riding On Bike, Netizens Can't Stop Laughing

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.