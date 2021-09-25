'Nothing Shameful About It,' Says Lilly Singh Flaunting Her Dark Armpits; Netizens React

The famous Indian-Canadian YouTuber and comedian Lilly Singh, who initially gained fame on social media under the pseudonym 'Superwoman', made headlines once again because of her latest post on social media. Earlier this week, she took to Instagram to share a post where she was seen posing and flaunting her dark armpits in order to give a strong message. Through her post, the 32-year-old TV host intended to send out a message that one should not be embarrassed about their body rather embrace it the way it is. "POV: tipsy off one hard seltzer on Sunday. Also! Shoutouts to the dark armpit gang. Where y’all at? I used to be so embarrassed and now I’m just like THIS ME. Drop a (raised hand emoji) if you love your pitsss sisssss[sic]," read the caption of her post. It should be noted here that Singh has numerous honourable accolades for being a social media sensation and she was also named as one of the 40 most powerful people in comedy by Forbes in 2019.

Needless to say, the post has gone viral since it was last shared on Sunday, September 19. As of now, it has amassed more than 1.82 lakh likes on her Instagram page and the numbers are only increasing. Besides, it has also accumulated several comments from people who showered Singh with support. Reacting to the post, one of the users wrote, "Hahah me too. so happy to see someone talking about this! Love every inch of me and that includes the 'natural' armpits! More power to you[sic]." "Thank you for being real, you’re just amazing[sic]," wrote another user. "You look so happy and nothing makes us happier than knowing you're happy[sic]," expressed a third.

Lilly Singh is known for addressing various issues through her work

It is worth mentioning here that Lilly Singh is popular for shattering the glass ceiling and has always addressed issues like feminism through her work. At the beginning of this year, she appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and talked about what is it like to host her show A Little Late on NBC. Lilly described her show as exhilarating as well as humbling because it was such an honour to be the first female late-night host. She also stated that she would be dishonest if she said it didn't come with a lot of pressure, criticism, and a lot of striving to match people's expectations.

(Image: Instagram/@Lilly Singh)