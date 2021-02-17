Pawrigirl Dananeer’s Melodious Voice Leaves Internet Wanting For More | Watch

Dananeer, who became an overnight sensation with Yashraj Mukhate’s 'Pawry ho rahi hai’ is back with another video. However, this time it is a melodious clip which features the Pakistani blogger crooning Tera Mera Rishta Purana from Emraan Hashmi starrer Awaarapan. The clip was shared 21 hours ago and has already been viewed by over a million people.

"Tera mera rishta purana! - @mustafazahids ðŸ’ A few seconds of me singing one of my most fav songs,” she wrote along with the video. In addendum, she also thanked her “digital family” for the “immense love” which she had received in the last few days. “Pawrigirl ? maybe.” she concluded on a humorous note.

Meanwhile, her “magical “ voice has swayed people off their feet. "Yeh Pawri ho rahi hai? Yeh toh JAADU HO RAHA HAI," wrote a user lauding her vocal skills. "Ok bro this is amazing! You have such a soothing voice! Absolutely adore it," added another. "Ultra promax talented," wrote a third Instagram user.

Read: Randeep Hooda Shares A 'Pawri' Video From His 'Inspector Avinash' Shoot

Who is Dananeer?

As mentioned above, the girl featured in Pawri Ho Rahi Hai song is Dananeer Mobeen. She is a 19-year-old Pakistan-based social media influence and content creator. She became an internet sensation after her Pawri video went viral, and gained a massive fan following within a week and reached about 438K followers on Instagram, so far.

Read:Meet Dananeer, The 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' Girl; Know More About The Pakistani-influencer

In her Instagram bio, the girl has revealed that she is also known as Geena. Her media feed is flooded with photoshoots and vlogs about outfits, skincare and makeup. Going by her Instagram highlights, Dananeer blogs about food as well. She has shared a handful of posts to promote various brands, including food and clothing labels.

Read: Pavitra Punia And Eijaz Khan Jump Into 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' Bandwagon: Watch

Read:Smriti Irani Prefers Shehnaaz Gill's Tommy Video Over 'Pawri' Trend, Shares Hilarious Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.