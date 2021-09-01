SchoolReopen: Social Media Gets Flooded With Funny Memes As Schools Reopen In Few States

After more than one-and-half-year, schools have finally reopened in many states on Wednesday. As COVID-19 cases significantly dropped in India, several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and National Capital - Delhi reopened doors to schools with COVID-19 protocols in place. Amid fear of the third wave, state governments and school administrations have enforced strict rules and regulations to ensure the safety of the students. However, as students were set to go to school after a long time, netizens could not stop imagining hilarious situations. They proved once again that in the era of social media, one could never predict what might start trending or become the next big meme.

#SchoolReopen trends on Twitter

From children throwing tantrums for waking up early to parents' happiness of kids going off to school to teachers having tough times in maintaining social distance, the internet was abuzz with hilarious memes. We collected some of the best '#SchoolReopen' memes that are just too funny. Imagining the reactions of a few "frustrated" parents, one of the users wrote, "Akhir wo din aa hi gya [Afterall that day has arrived][sic]". Sharing an image from the Bollywood movie Ghajini, one user wrote, "Schools are reopening meanwhile me who don't even remember in which class I was not the route to school[sic]". While imagining the reaction of some students, another user shared the lyrics of the famous song Channa Mereya and wrote, "acha chalta hoon...duaaon me yaad rakhna[sic]".

Take a look at some of the funniest memes under the trend

Schools are opening after 18 months#SchoolsReopen



Le frustrated parents: pic.twitter.com/zB0rpFagMj — mayuresh bhoi (@mayureshbhoi22) September 1, 2021

#SchoolsReopen today

Parents & kid front of school gates pic.twitter.com/VsQtMq6geq — Vishal kalawant (@Vish_ky_tweets) September 1, 2021

Schools,colleges Reopen all over india.

Teacher waiting for the student who misbehave during online class pic.twitter.com/Akv5WTr8wM — majaz ul quadri (@Majazulquadri) September 1, 2021

Schools are reopening folks. We from our homes.😭😭😭#SchoolsReopen pic.twitter.com/kl3dkSBiQk — Mostly Fresh (@varaneralph) September 1, 2021

CBSE shared a meme before announcing board exams' result

It's worth mentioning that in July similar kind of meme fest was on when the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had shared memes before announcing the board results. The CBSE had shared the meme on its Twitter handle. The graphic was related to Amazon Prime Video's thriller series named The Family Man. In the meme shared, actor Manoj Bajpayee is asking Uday Mahesh (Chellam Sir), “When will CBSE results be declared?" Chellam Sir asks Tiwari not to be a “minimum parent” and be positive about the results as they will be out soon. The caption on the tweet reads, "Don't be a Minimum G̶u̶y̶ Parent. #StayCalm #StayHopeful #CBSEResults #CBSE".

