'TheDress' Debate Still Relevant Five Years After Becoming Viral Sensation

In a bizarre incident, five years ago on February 27, 2015, the internet came across an item of clothing where a simple argument between a family on a remote Scottish island arose. It quickly garnered a lot of attention on the internet and went viral after being posted on social media. The discussion went viral on the internet when Grace and Keir Johnston, a couple from Colonsay, in Scotland's Inner Hebrides, were about to tie the knot. Ahead of their nuptials, the mother of the bride took a photograph of the dress she was considering wearing for the big day.

Post received 840,000 views

The colour of this dress is tearing my family apart. #whiteandgold pic.twitter.com/uvWxJ1GmBZ — Colleen Grimes (@collgrimes) February 27, 2015

But when the dress's post was originally shared on the photo-sharing platform, Tumblr, some people thought it was blue and black, and others thought it was white and gold. According to Tumblr's director of data Tom Christ, the post received 840,000 views per minute at the peak of the hysteria. Thousands of Facebook posts and tweets also emerged to argue the colour of the dress. Colleen Grimes posted the picture of the dress on Twitter on February 27, 2015, that has managed to garner 3,632 likes and 1,131 comments. The post has engaged the netizens so much that they still cannot stop to react on the post shared on the social media platform. Let us take a look at how netizens argued about the colour of the dress.

Netizens argue over colour of dress

The way I remember this day like it was yesterday and now Twitter is telling me it’s been 5 years.. pic.twitter.com/TgI2YJJyXI — stream romance (@MyOhMyLiar) February 26, 2020

I tried on this exact dress years ago and I can confirm it's blue and black in real life — Becky (@KawaiiHamster4) February 26, 2020

You know, these issues wouldn’t happen if people just TOOK A PICTURE WITH BETTER LIGHTING. — H Ni¢kel (@The_H_Nickel) February 26, 2020

