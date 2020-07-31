Nurse Delivers Her Own Baby In Car, Credits Docu-series 'One Born Every Minute' For Help

In a shocking incident, a woman gave birth in the front seat of the car as her husband was driving them to the hospital. According to the reports, 29-year-old Naomi Hubbard, who is a nurse by profession, delivered her own baby as her husband Jack rushed them to the hospital.

The British couple who live in Stamford, Lincolnshire is reported to have been sent home by the hospital just hours before the birth as the staff told them the baby wasn’t due anytime soon.

Impromptu delivery

However, soon after almost reaching home, Naomi went into labour which forced the couple to rush straight back out at 2 am. As per reports, the two had to make the 12-mile journey back to the hospital but Naomi managed to deliver baby George in the moving car.

As the couple reached the hospital, medics took over the baby's care and gave him a clean bill of health. As per reports, the couple credited Naomi's love of a documentary series named One Born Every Minute for helping her stay calm during the unusual birth. George is Naomi and Jack's fourth child.

