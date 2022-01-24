Nurse Keeps Paralytic Patient In High Spirits, Makes Him Dance To 'Bullet Bandi'; Watch

People say doctors are Gods as they save the patient's life. However, it is not only the doctors but also nurses and other health workers who play an important role in the recovery of patients through their hard work. Recently, a video has surfaced on the internet which showcases a nurse using an innovative method to make a paralytic patient do some physiotherapy exercises.

The video of the nurse has been posted by a user who goes by the name @NandiniVenkate3 on Twitter. The caption shared alongside the video reads, "This clever nurse was giving her paralyzed patient some physiotherapy exercises..and did this dance number to make him be in high spirits. She extracted co-operation and we can see his smile and joy doing those exercises."

In the video, a paralytic patient can be seen on the hospital bed while the nurse can be seen showing him dance steps. She makes the patient perform hand movements using the dance steps on a song that is heard playing in the background. She even helps him in doing the hand movement by joining both his hands. The patient who is bedridden can be seen happily performing physiotherapy exercises. Watch the video here:

This clever nurse was giving her paralytic patient some physiotherapy exercises..and did this dance number to make him be in high spirits .

She extracted co-operation and we can see his smile and joy doing those exercises . 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ZG17VOfB34 — Nandini Venkatadri🇮🇳 (@NandiniVenkate3) January 23, 2022

Netizens praise the nurse for her efforts

The video has been shared on January 23 and has so far, garnered over 61K views. The creative method used by the nurse for patient's recovery has won over the hearts of netizens. Social media users took to the comments section to praise the nurse for her work. One user commented, "Huge respect to this nurse. Indian Nurses are the best, second to doctors. Risk their lives in front of pandemic, deadly diseases. They are second-line warriors of the nation. Take my salutes, madam."

Another netizen wrote, "This nurse is so professional and devoted to her Job. She finds innovative methods to connect to her customers who are her patients here. Grand Salute to this great human being." Another user commented, "Kudos to this super-intelligent Nurse. They are the real heroes who are always 24*7 ready for patients." Check out some user reactions:

A classic example of wonders one can do when one loves his/her job/profession! Kudos to the nurse for coming up with the innovative idea! 👌👍👌 — Vaishnavi Naik (@Naiktalks) January 24, 2022

Kudos to this super intelligent Nurse. They are the real heroes who are always 24*7 ready for patients 👍 — Mukesh (@mukesh43623594) January 24, 2022

With such lovely nurses around, chances of recovery of patients will be quicker and how beautiful to see a bubbly and livey nurse everyday when you are in pain ❤ — Vna 🇮🇳 (@Im_Maayaa) January 24, 2022

Huge respect to this nurse. Indian Nurses are the best, second to doctors. Risk their lives in front of pandemic, deadly deceases. They are second line warriors of the nation. Take my salutes madam.. — Giri Prasad (@shashanka2005) January 24, 2022

Physiotherapy can be very frustrating.. slow, needs focus, slower recovery, discomfort etc.. many patients give up because of lack of motivation, this nurse understands what she is doing... Associating good feelings with an otherwise highly frustrating activity. 👍 — बंजारा (@Phoenixingh) January 23, 2022

This new generation of India are extraordinary and will change the face of this great nation very quickly … what was achieved in last 75 will multiply within next one or two decades … if you see the fileds in which they are excelling it’s mind boggling … Big 🙏🏻 to this girl. — || Ahaṁ Brahmāsmi || (@chethboy) January 23, 2022

being paralyzed for over a year .. I could relate to this.. the nurse is doing a great job.. wish this patient a speedy recovery .. — CW (@CWLN_) January 24, 2022

Image: Twitter/@NandiniVenkate3