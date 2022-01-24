Last Updated:

Nurse Keeps Paralytic Patient In High Spirits, Makes Him Dance To 'Bullet Bandi'; Watch

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows a nurse using a creative method to make a paralyzed patient perform physiotherapy exercise.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
Nurse

Image: Twitter/@NandiniVenkate3


People say doctors are Gods as they save the patient's life. However, it is not only the doctors but also nurses and other health workers who play an important role in the recovery of patients through their hard work. Recently, a video has surfaced on the internet which showcases a nurse using an innovative method to make a paralytic patient do some physiotherapy exercises. 

The video of the nurse has been posted by a user who goes by the name @NandiniVenkate3 on Twitter. The caption shared alongside the video reads, "This clever nurse was giving her paralyzed patient some physiotherapy exercises..and did this dance number to make him be in high spirits. She extracted co-operation and we can see his smile and joy doing those exercises."

In the video, a paralytic patient can be seen on the hospital bed while the nurse can be seen showing him dance steps. She makes the patient perform hand movements using the dance steps on a song that is heard playing in the background. She even helps him in doing the hand movement by joining both his hands. The patient who is bedridden can be seen happily performing physiotherapy exercises. Watch the video here:

READ | 'Baby Shark Dance' sets YouTube record, becomes first video to garner 10 billion views

Netizens praise the nurse for her efforts

The video has been shared on January 23 and has so far, garnered over 61K views. The creative method used by the nurse for patient's recovery has won over the hearts of netizens. Social media users took to the comments section to praise the nurse for her work. One user commented, "Huge respect to this nurse. Indian Nurses are the best, second to doctors. Risk their lives in front of pandemic, deadly diseases. They are second-line warriors of the nation. Take my salutes, madam."

READ | 'Flying' deer amazes netizens with long and high jump across the street; Watch viral video

Another netizen wrote, "This nurse is so professional and devoted to her Job. She finds innovative methods to connect to her customers who are her patients here. Grand Salute to this great human being." Another user commented, "Kudos to this super-intelligent Nurse. They are the real heroes who are always 24*7 ready for patients." Check out some user reactions:

READ | Anand Mahindra posts video of little boy sharing words of wisdom, netizens say 'Bang on'

Image: Twitter/@NandiniVenkate3

READ | Man eats 50 omelettes back-to-back; video goes viral as netizens react | Watch
READ | Dia Mirza drops video of daughter Samaira playing Taylor Swift's song; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Nurse, Viral video, Paralytic patient dancing
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com