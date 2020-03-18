'O Corona Kal Aana' Slogan Posters Stuck On Dozens Of Walls In Varanasi

With the rampant spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) all over the world, people are now prioritising social distancing over everything else. The virus has caused widespread panic, with people uncertain about what will happen in the future. In such trying times, one person decided to spread awareness about Coronavirus by sticking posters all over the city of Varanasi. All the posters have the same slogan, "O Corona Kal Aana", begging the virus to leave the city alone.

Walls of Varanasi are now decorated with the slogan, "O Corona tum Kal Aana"

The slogan, "O Corona Kal Aana", is a parody of the slogan used in the film, Stree. In Stree, the citizens of a small town would write, "O Stree Kal Aana", to protect themselves from the local spirit that haunted the area. The maker of these posters is now trying to protect his city, Varanasi, by reminding its citizens about the coronavirus pandemic. The posters are meant to persuade people to take precautions against the disease.

There are already dozens of these posters stuck all over the Khojwa area of Bhelupur, Varanasi. Along with the slogan, "O Corona Kal Aana", the posters also show the name of the man behind this initiative. The maker of the posters recently had an interview with an entertainment portal. In the interview, he stated that the slogan was inspired by the movie Stree. He also revealed that the posters were his way of spreading awareness about coronavirus.

The man behind the posters stated that he wanted the people in Varanasi to stay safe and wanted them to take precautions against the disease. He added that he himself also used sanitation, sanitizers, and masks. He also said that posters were not meant to spread any kind of superstition and were only a public safety announcement. Finally, he asked others to put up posters after seeing his poster to educate people about the pandemic.

