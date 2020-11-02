Obama Greets 8-month-old Boy On Phone As He Calls Voters For Joe; People Say 'we Need You'

Former US President Barack Obama recently shared a clip on Twitter that showed his interaction with an eight-month-old baby named Jackson. In a common practice of calling US citizens and reminding them to vote just a few hours before the polling began on November 3, Obama promoted Democratic Challenger Joe Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris in a phone call. However, in the phonecall with voter Alyssa Camerota, when the sound of a baby in the background caught Obama’s attention. When the former US President asked who was it, Camerota introduced her child, Jackson, who according to her gets talkative during a phone call.

Obama first asked the mother if she would like to put the baby on the phone so that the two could have a chat. When Camerota does it, Obama can be heard saying, “Hey jacks, what’s going on man?” This adorable interaction amid the former US President calling voters to remind them about going out and cast their ballot has taken the internet by storm. The short clip has already garnered over 3.1 million views on Twitter with internet users lauding the “personality” and “nature” of Barack Obama. Camerota even said in the clip that she is "excited" to vote for Biden and Kamala.Watch:

You could be the difference between someone making it out to the polls or staying home. And many states could be decided by a handful of votes. Join me and make some calls for Joe in the last few days of this election: https://t.co/FZknijCx0E pic.twitter.com/XGUnAArRXW — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 31, 2020

‘Talked to my baby’

Even before the clip was shared on Twitter, the mother Camerota had shared how she received a phone call from Obama and expressed her disbelief. Initially, she said that she is in shock and later while reporting Obama’s video, Camerota informed that he “talked to my baby” and that she had a “panic attack”. Thousands of internet users thanked Obama for being so humble and making “Twitter a great place”. One of the internet users talked about his posts full of positivity and information are the reason why she is still on the micro-blogging website. Many others were relating to Camerota who can be heard laughing and expressing her gratefulness as the former US President interacted with her.

.@barackobama phone banked me and talked to my baby. And yes, I had a panic attack. https://t.co/mE8fcSNQ8c — Alyssa Camerota (@alyssacamerota) October 31, 2020

I became a community organizer & it changed my life. #Trump2020 — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 1, 2020

Barack, I already voted, but call my house. My Trumpster husband needs a push. You could win him over (right now, the kids are working on him). — Amy ✍️🏽 (@AmyW36) October 31, 2020

This is AWESOME! We need you, President Obama! Thank you for working for Joe & Kamala to save our great Country! We love you & we miss you! 💙💙🇺🇸 #VoteBidenHarrisToSaveAmerica #BidenHarrisToEndThisNightmare #BidenHarris2020Landslide #VolunteerForJoe — Anna Claire (@Anclaire22) October 31, 2020

If you called me and asked me to vote for a hammer I’d do it. Just because I will always trust you to do what’s best for the American people!



Then I’d have a heart attack because I got to talk to you! — “Linda” 🌊 #Biden/Harris2020 (@Lindas_Here) November 1, 2020

I love my President so much.❤❤❤ I want decency & kindness again. — KJ (@KJholding) October 31, 2020

I love you Barack and the love you have for humanity. Hopefully, I get to meet you and @MichelleObama someday. 💚💚 — Gloria Adagbon (@gloria_adagbon) October 31, 2020

You called my Mother back in 2008. It was so damn fine.

She's still alive. She's 99.

She voted for Joe and Kamala the other day.

I wish I could see her. — WesternWoman Has Voted. VOTE. (@PureSalvato) October 31, 2020

