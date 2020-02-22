Octopus Waves Back To Human, Netizens Say 'what A Gentlepus'

A rare and adorable video has surfaced on the internet which shows an octopus waving back to a human. The 7-second video clip was shared on Twitter by Nature is Lit with the caption, "The octopus is one of the most intelligent animals on the planet. Here's one copying a wave 'hello'." Through the video, it can be seen that human waves at an octopus and instantly the octopus waves back with one of its tentacles very similar to that of human.

The octopus is one of the most intelligent animals on the planet. Here’s one copying a wave “hello” pic.twitter.com/DUit3H8DBe — Nature is Lit🔥 (@NaturelsLit) February 22, 2020

Netizens left speechless

The video left the netizens speechless and they started commenting about the intelligence of these creatures. The video has managed to garner 34.6k views with 3439 likes and 750 comments. Let us take a look at how netizens reacted to the video.

I read a story about one that didn't like the light above its tank so it shot water at it until it shorted out and turned off. Another didn't like the food it received so it climbed out of its tank, went to its feeder and threw the food at them. They're awesome creatures. 🐙 — 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐥 🏴‍☠️♎︎ (@DeerEgg) February 22, 2020

Never thought I see the day of an octopus waving back.

What a gentlepus. — VoIq (@LavaquinLeader) February 22, 2020

why is anyone surprised? an octopus does have 9 brains and a higher intellect set apart from most other animals. never seen one wave hello tho lol — ♒Aqua🐯Cat24🏀☝ (@11_AoCriostoir_) February 22, 2020

I've been watching some videos on YouTube and wow I didn't have a clue — Gia Nelly (@thatYgeneration) February 22, 2020

