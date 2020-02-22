The Debate
Octopus Waves Back To Human, Netizens Say 'what A Gentlepus'

What’s Viral

A rare and adorable video has surfaced on the internet which shows an octopus waving back to a human and the 7-second video clip was shared on Twitter.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
octopus

A rare and adorable video has surfaced on the internet which shows an octopus waving back to a human. The 7-second video clip was shared on Twitter by Nature is Lit with the caption, "The octopus is one of the most intelligent animals on the planet. Here's one copying a wave 'hello'." Through the video, it can be seen that human waves at an octopus and instantly the octopus waves back with one of its tentacles very similar to that of human. 

READ: World's 'most Feminist' Blanket Octopus Captured In Her Full Glory | Watch

Netizens left speechless

The video left the netizens speechless and they started commenting about the intelligence of these creatures. The video has managed to garner 34.6k views with 3439 likes and 750 comments. Let us take a look at how netizens reacted to the video. 

READ: Bald Eagle Rescued After Being Caught By Octopus, Video Breaks Internet

READ: Spectacular Video Of Octopus Changing Colour As It Dreams; Watch Here

READ: World's 'most Feminist' Blanket Octopus Captured In Her Full Glory | Watch

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
