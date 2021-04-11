Odisha: Baby Elephant Rescued From 15-feet-deep Well, Netizens Say 'good Job' | Video

Quick links:
Image Credits: ANI/Twitter
An elephant calf, who accidentally fell in 15 feet deep well, was rescued using heavy machinery in the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Saturday, April 10. Speaking to ANI, Rabi Narayan Mohanty, Range Officer in Deuli Forest Range, reckoned that the calf slipped into the trench while roaming in the area later at night. A video of the whole rescue operation was shared online and shows the young one coming out of the well amidst the cheers from a crowd.
In the nearly two-minute-long video clip, a JCB machine could be seen digging soil rigorously so as to expedite the process of the calf coming out of the deep well. A closer look at the clip also shows swarms of villagers gathered around the spot of the accident, each one of them speculating if the baby elephant could pull itself out. Meanwhile, loud groans of the distressed animals could also be heard. Amidst all this, the video progresses to finally show the baby animal getting out of the well. The clip finally ends by showing the elephant calf making its way to the forest area as the crowd cheers.
#WATCH | An elephant calf was rescued from a 15-feet deep well at a village in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Saturday.— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021
"The calf fell into the well while it was roaming in the area on Friday night," said Rabi Narayan Mohanty, Range Officer, Deuli Forest Range. pic.twitter.com/TPIrWN52Ti
The eventful rescue has not delighted those who witnessed it but also people on the internet. Since the time the clip made its way on the internet, it has been viewed by over 27 thousand people while also racking up a multitude of comments. Many also raised questions on the treatment of the baby post its rescue.
Good job & rescue, but why they are treating elephant calf like lion, if they didnt know how to handle they should call forest department to handle it.— Madhavan (@Nicemadhavan) April 10, 2021
This is a good work that has done by forest range officers, in Odisha on Saturday.— Saikat Dutta (@SaikatD31020700) April 10, 2021
Poor baby, he must be so anguished. Thanks to the good humans for rescuing.— Iti (@itiwrites) April 11, 2021
April 10, 2021
Rescue ðŸ™„ðŸ¤”— Shrikant Chavan (@cshrika) April 11, 2021
Why so much public?
Heroic act of administratuon in rescuing calf elephant in a timely manner. ðŸ‘ðŸ‘— Sandeep Kulshrestha (@Sandeepkulshr30) April 11, 2021
Earlier this week, a six-month-old elephant calf was rescued and reunited with its mother and herd after it fell into a well in a paddy field in Lipiya village of Ramgarh district, a forest official said. Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Ramgarh, Ved Prakash Kamboj said the elephant calf fell into a low deep well in paddy farmland in a remote village under Gola block of the district but was rescued safely by a forest department team with the help of local villagers and the calf was later happily reunited with its mother and herd. He said the forest department team rushed to the village and started a rescue operation with help of locals and rescued the calf safely and reunited with him with the herd waiting for the calf in the nearby paddy field.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.