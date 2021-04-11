Odisha: Baby Elephant Rescued From 15-feet-deep Well, Netizens Say 'good Job' | Video

An elephant calf, who accidentally fell in 15 feet deep well, was rescued using heavy machinery in the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Saturday, April 10. Speaking to ANI, Rabi Narayan Mohanty, Range Officer in Deuli Forest Range, reckoned that the calf slipped into the trench while roaming in the area later at night. A video of the whole rescue operation was shared online and shows the young one coming out of the well amidst the cheers from a crowd.

In the nearly two-minute-long video clip, a JCB machine could be seen digging soil rigorously so as to expedite the process of the calf coming out of the deep well. A closer look at the clip also shows swarms of villagers gathered around the spot of the accident, each one of them speculating if the baby elephant could pull itself out. Meanwhile, loud groans of the distressed animals could also be heard. Amidst all this, the video progresses to finally show the baby animal getting out of the well. The clip finally ends by showing the elephant calf making its way to the forest area as the crowd cheers.

#WATCH | An elephant calf was rescued from a 15-feet deep well at a village in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Saturday.



"The calf fell into the well while it was roaming in the area on Friday night," said Rabi Narayan Mohanty, Range Officer, Deuli Forest Range. pic.twitter.com/TPIrWN52Ti — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021

'Good Job'

The eventful rescue has not delighted those who witnessed it but also people on the internet. Since the time the clip made its way on the internet, it has been viewed by over 27 thousand people while also racking up a multitude of comments. Many also raised questions on the treatment of the baby post its rescue.

Good job & rescue, but why they are treating elephant calf like lion, if they didnt know how to handle they should call forest department to handle it. — Madhavan (@Nicemadhavan) April 10, 2021

This is a good work that has done by forest range officers, in Odisha on Saturday. — Saikat Dutta (@SaikatD31020700) April 10, 2021

Poor baby, he must be so anguished. Thanks to the good humans for rescuing. — Iti (@itiwrites) April 11, 2021

Rescue ðŸ™„ðŸ¤”

Why so much public? — Shrikant Chavan (@cshrika) April 11, 2021

Heroic act of administratuon in rescuing calf elephant in a timely manner. ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ — Sandeep Kulshrestha (@Sandeepkulshr30) April 11, 2021

Earlier this week, a six-month-old elephant calf was rescued and reunited with its mother and herd after it fell into a well in a paddy field in Lipiya village of Ramgarh district, a forest official said. Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Ramgarh, Ved Prakash Kamboj said the elephant calf fell into a low deep well in paddy farmland in a remote village under Gola block of the district but was rescued safely by a forest department team with the help of local villagers and the calf was later happily reunited with its mother and herd. He said the forest department team rushed to the village and started a rescue operation with help of locals and rescued the calf safely and reunited with him with the herd waiting for the calf in the nearby paddy field.

Image Credits: ANI/Twitter