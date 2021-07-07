Odisha: Daily Wager Turns To YouTube To Make A Living Amid Lockdown, Makes Over 5 Lakhs

Labourer-turned-YouTuber Iska Munda is a shining example of making it big on the screen. Today, Munda is a household name among the people of western Odisha. He hails from Babupali, in Sambalpur district's Jujumura block. This Odisha Tribal Labourer made his path after watching few YouTube videos on his friend's mobile phone during the lockdown last year and started creating his own unique content. Today his YouTube channel 'Isak Munda Eating' has over 7.3 lakh subscribers.

The 35-year-old said, “One day I was watching videos on my mobile phone when a video popped up. In the video, the presenter suggested making videos and uploading them on YouTube to earn money. I repeatedly watched the video and decided to give it a try,”

Munda started his journey as a YouTuber in March last year when he first shared a video with the title 'Rice and Indian Sambar Fast Eating'. In the video, he was seen eating a bowlful of boiled rice with raw tomato and green chilli with dal. Munda speaks Hindi, along with the Sambalpuri language ( a native tongue of Odisha). He usually makes simple videos on village lifestyle and food. His videos are watched by lakhs of people across the country, earning him fame along with a handsome income.

While speaking to OTV, the 35-year-old said, "I had taken a loan of Rs 3,000, to buy my first little smartphone to make videos. My first video has been viewed by more than 4.99 lakh people. I make videos about life in my poor household and village showing what and how we eat. I am happy that my videos are received so well by many. I am making a decent income now,”.

In June 2020, Iska Munda received Rs 37,000 in his bank account, and then three months later he got Rs 5 lakh, and 'it kept coming' he added. Meanwhile, his wife Sabita Munda is glad about his success as their financial condition has improved significantly, and now they have access to food and other basic facilities.

Notably, the Tribal YouTuber said making money out of these videos is not his only aim. He even wishes to raise consciousness among others about his native traditions. " I’m satisfied to be now not in search of daily-wage paintings as a labourer", mentioned Munda.

