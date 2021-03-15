Odisha Farmer Builds Four-wheeled, Solar-powered Vehicle During Lockdown

In what is being considered as an ‘innovative’ venture, a farmer from Odisha's Mayurbhanj district built a four-wheeled vehicle that runs on a solar-powered battery. According to the reports by ANI, Sushil Agarwal comes from Karanjia subdivision of Odisha's Mayurbhanj and he built a car that is powered by an 850 Watts motor and 100 Ah/ 54 Volts of battery. ANI took to its official Twitter handle and shared images of the car that can run up to 300 kilometres on a single charge.

Speaking to ANI, Agarwal said, "I was at my home when the lockdown restrictions were imposed. I knew soon the fuel prices will shoot up once the lockdown restrictions will be lifted. So I decided to build my own car which could also keep me occupied". He said that he built the car by watching YouTube videos during the COVID-19 nationwide lockdown. He further told that the battery in the vehicle can be fully charged in a time period of 8 and a half hours.

According to the reports by ANI, RTO Mayurbhanj Gopal Krishna Das said "environmentally-friendly vehicles that do not cause much pollution are the future of the automotive industry". He added, "Society should encourage this type of invention. It is advisable to improve the design in consultation with Government of India's agencies like ARAI, CIRT to improve the safety, comfort, and efficiency of the vehicle so that can it be used on roads".

Stunned by the creation, netizens took over the comment section. The images have managed to gather over 1K likes. "Look at the effort!!. If infrastructure n latest technology is given, this person can do wonders", wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, "Wonder when will the automajors hire such talents..".

