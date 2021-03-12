Odisha Forest Officer Dances In Joy As Rain Blesses Simlipal Amid Forest Fire; Watch Video

A female forest service officer in Odisha created quite a stir after she was caught on camera while dancing in the rain. Sneha Dhal, who has been battling raging wildfires in Simlipal National Park and tiger reserve for months, was recently left delighted after the area was blessed with light showers of rain. A video of her grooving joyfully amidst the drizzle has now made its way to Twitter after being shared by user Kishore Mohanta and has left netizens smiling.

The 23 seconds video perfectly sums up the zeal and joy of the young officer. In the clip, Dhal could be seen jumping, running, and frolicking around what seems to be otherwise dry land. At one point in the video, she even opens her mouth in an attempt to gulp down a few raindrops. What particularly, caught everybody’s attention was her “brightening” smile that left netizens smiling too.

'Real empowered nature lover'

“The real empowered Nature Lover Forester Mrs. Sneha Dhal who has been involved in dousing the fire in Similipal 24×7 and finally happy with the grace of God- The Rain,” read the caption alongside the video. As of now the video has not only been viewed by 176 thousand people but has also left many flocking over to drop their wishes to the “dedicated” forest official.

While the forest official from Simlipal rejoiced briefly in the rain, authorities have warned that prolonged wildfires in the tiger reserve could harm the big cats. Earlier this week, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTAC) cautioned the Odisha government and directed it to take all preventive measures in Simlipal and Satkosia tiger reserves to check forest fires in the upcoming dry days. The apex tiger conservative body has got in touch with the Chief Wildlife Wardens (CWW) and field directors of Simlipal and Satkosia tiger reserves and has asked them to ensure all preventive and control mechanisms for managing fires in two tiger lands in accordance with the provision of Tiger Conservation Plans of the reserves and thereafter submit a report. detailing the action taken.