Odisha: Forest Officials Rescue 14-foot-long King Cobra In Cuttack, Watch Video

In another stunning episode of animal rescue, forest officials saved a 14 feet long King Cobra on April 14. The incident occurred in Badamba village of Odisha's Cuttack wherein the local villagers spotted the serpentine slithering around. It was them who then called the local forest officials who finally captured the snake.

Odisha | A 14-feet-long male adult king cobra weighting 6.6 kgs was rescued from a village in Badamba, Cuttack yesterday. The snake was later released in Talachandragiri Reserve Forest of Gopapur: Forest Department pic.twitter.com/xu1aWlobXb — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2021

Speaking to ANI, the forest officials stated that the 14 feet king cobra weighed around 6.6 kilograms. Following the rescue, the gigantic reptile was released into the Talachandragitri Reserve Forest in Gopalpur.

“The locals informed us that they have seen a cobra in the village after which our official team went to rescue the snake. It was a 14-feet-long male adult king cobra weighing 6.6 kilograms was. The snake was later released in Talachandragiri Reserve Forest of Gopalpur,” the Forest Department said.

Another rescue

Snake sighting in eastern states like Odisha is ubiquitous. As the rainy season hits, species of snakes usually move towards human settlements in search of shelter and food. Just recently, at least two mammoth python snakes were rescued in Palligumula village of Odisha's Berhampur from inside a JCB. The machine was deployed for reconstruction at a reservoir site when the snakes, 7-feet-long and 11 feet long each were rescued out of the pipe in a 4-hour-long rescue operation. According to ANI’s sources, the reptiles were safely evacuated out of the vehicle that they found tangled inside and released back into the wildlife.

The group operating the JCB was involved in the beautification work of the site, and the snakes slithered inside the pipe from the nearby areas. In the photos that emerged online, the team was seen holding the snakes as they posed for the camera. One of the snakes was seen being pulled out of the machine by a rescuer. The constricting snakes which are nonvenomous are known for wrapping around their prey and suffocating it, in case it feels threat or danger.

