Odisha: 'Kacha Badam' Flute Performance By Youngster Wearing 'Pushpa' Shirt Wows Netizens

After the song Kacha Badam took over the trends, netizens were seen trying out different acts on this viral song. One such performance recently was by a man with the help of a flute.

The performance was recorded in Odisha near the Jagannath Temple in Puri. The man, who had worn a Pushpa: The Rise shirt, seemed to be a seller of flutes and whistles as he was carrying many items in his arms. He played the flute so well that anyone who might have heard the song would instantly recognise it.

A netizen shared it on Twitter with the caption, “#kachabadam fever hits #Puri #Odisha. Flute artist playing Bengal's recent popular tune in front of #JagannathTemple #Puri.”

Netizens say, 'Flute was so good'

The video has grabbed the attention of many on the internet. The performance was highly praised by the people who witnessed it on Twitter. The video has also accumulated several retweets and likes. Sharing the video, a user wrote," There's no limit to the unique talents in India". Appreciating the man's flute playing skills, another netizen wrote, "Amazing".

"Nobody to guide n give them a stage to perform (sic)", a user wrote. Another user wrote, "Flute was so good, nobody noticed "पुष्पा" on his shirt".

The jingle, composed and sung by peanut seller Bhuban Badyakar, became massively popular across the world over recent months. Badyakar would sing it while selling peanuts for old kitchenware and other broken objects.

Kacha Badam first went viral in November 2021, after one of Badyakar's customers shared a video of him singing on social media. It was then remixed by Nazmu Reachat, after which it was picked up by celebrities and it became a hit. Moreover, as the jingle went viral, several other vendors have used similar jingles to sell their products.