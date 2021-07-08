Odisha: Puri Artist Creates Lord Jagannath's Chariot With Ice-cream Sticks

Ahead of Puri's Jagannath Rath Yatra, artist Biswajit Nayak has created a beautiful chariot using 975 ice-cream sticks. He created a miniature version of the Nandighosha chariot, which has 16 wheels. It took him about 5 days to complete the amazing piece of art, ANI reported.

Odisha: An artist from Puri creates a miniature of Nandighosa's chariot (of lord Jagannath) with 975 ice cream sticks



"I've made it as of same specifications as lord's chariot. It has 16 wheels & four horses. It took me five days to complete this," said Biswajit Nayak (07.07) pic.twitter.com/hQ2e0c4sdn — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2021

Nayak tried to maintain the same design as the original Nandighosha Chariot. He meticulously crafted 16 wheels and four horses. "I've made it as of the same specifications as lord's chariot," Biswajit told ANI. Last year Biswajit, an Odisha-based artist, created a miniature statue of the 'Gajanan Besha' of Lord Jagannath with 1,475 ice cream sticks. It took him about 15 days to complete the 30-inches miniature idol. He made the idol ahead of the Snana Purnima at Jagannath Temple.

The Rath Yatra

The annual festival of Odisha, the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, is famous for many reasons: it is the oldest in the world. Three huge chariots Nandighosha, Taladhwaja, and Darpadalana are adorned with flowers and colorful clothes and pulled by devotees through the streets of Puri. Each Rath houses idols of Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra, respectively. This year the annual festival is scheduled for July 12.

COVID-19 and Rath

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Rath Yatra was cancelled in the year 2020 as per the Supreme Court order. Even this year, the Odisha government permitted Rath Yatra only at temple premises while the High Court ordered to observe a total ban on the ritual. Later, a plea was filed against the Odisha High Court at the Apex court demanding the dismissal of the Odisha HC order. Dismissing the petitions, Chief Justice N.V Ramana said, Last year few people died, this year many people died (due to COVID-19). We hope God will allow us these rituals next year.” Following this, the SC on Tuesday, July 6, refused to permit Rath Yatra across Odisha except at Puri Jagannath Temple.

