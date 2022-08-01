Odisha: Rare Black Tiger Caught On Camera In Simlipal Tiger Reserve; Watch

Quick links:
Image: @susantananda3/Twitter
A rare sight of a black tiger was captured on a camera in Odisha's Simlipal Tiger Reserve. A video running viral on the internet shows a black tiger trying to climb a tree. The video was shared by an IFS officer on his official social media handle.
The viral video opens up to show the black tiger walking up to a tree, reaching up with its front paws and scratching the bark. As the video progressed, it showed a glimpse of a tiger with a gorgeous black coat and orange stripes. Notably, black or pseudo-melanistic tigers, with distinctive dark stripe patterns are quite rare.
Sharing the video, an IFS officer, Susanta Nanda wrote, "Tigers are a symbol of sustainability of India’s forests… Sharing an interesting clip of a rare melanistic tiger marking its territory on international Tigers day. From a Tiger Reserve poised for recovery of an isolated source population with a very unique gene pool. Kudos".
Tigers are symbol of sustainability of India’s forests…— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 29, 2022
Sharing an interesting clip of a rare melanistic tiger marking its territory on international Tigers day.
From a Tiger Reserve poised for recovery of an isolated source population with a very unique gene pool. Kudos🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/FiCIuO8Qj4
The video has grabbed the attention of many on the internet and has garnered around 44.6K views. The video has also prompted many to express their thoughts. A user wrote, "Looks like black panther & tiger together had a cub". A second user wrote, "This is amazing... Sharing it on my feed with your permission.. I believe this is from STR, Orissa". A third user wrote, "Sir if the population realy recovers then it will be a great news for entire state of odisha (sic)".
Looks like black panther & tiger together had a cub..— Chethan Karkera (@ChethanKarkera9) July 29, 2022
This is amazing... Sharing it on my feed with your permission.. I believe this is from STR, Orissa.— Abhijeet Sawant (@abhijeetsawant) July 29, 2022
Sir if the population realy recovers then it will be a great news for entire state of odisha🤩— Blackswarm47 (@blackswarm47) July 29, 2022