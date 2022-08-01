Odisha: Rare Black Tiger Caught On Camera In Simlipal Tiger Reserve; Watch

A rare sight of a black tiger was captured on a camera in Odisha's Simlipal Tiger Reserve. A video running viral on the internet shows a black tiger trying to climb a tree. The video was shared by an IFS officer on his official social media handle.

The viral video opens up to show the black tiger walking up to a tree, reaching up with its front paws and scratching the bark. As the video progressed, it showed a glimpse of a tiger with a gorgeous black coat and orange stripes. Notably, black or pseudo-melanistic tigers, with distinctive dark stripe patterns are quite rare.

Sharing the video, an IFS officer, Susanta Nanda wrote, "Tigers are a symbol of sustainability of India’s forests… Sharing an interesting clip of a rare melanistic tiger marking its territory on international Tigers day. From a Tiger Reserve poised for recovery of an isolated source population with a very unique gene pool. Kudos".

Tigers are symbol of sustainability of India’s forests…

Sharing an interesting clip of a rare melanistic tiger marking its territory on international Tigers day.

From a Tiger Reserve poised for recovery of an isolated source population with a very unique gene pool. Kudos🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/FiCIuO8Qj4 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 29, 2022

'This is amazing', say Netizens

The video has grabbed the attention of many on the internet and has garnered around 44.6K views. The video has also prompted many to express their thoughts. A user wrote, "Looks like black panther & tiger together had a cub". A second user wrote, "This is amazing... Sharing it on my feed with your permission.. I believe this is from STR, Orissa". A third user wrote, "Sir if the population realy recovers then it will be a great news for entire state of odisha (sic)".

Looks like black panther & tiger together had a cub.. — Chethan Karkera (@ChethanKarkera9) July 29, 2022

This is amazing... Sharing it on my feed with your permission.. I believe this is from STR, Orissa. — Abhijeet Sawant (@abhijeetsawant) July 29, 2022

Sir if the population realy recovers then it will be a great news for entire state of odisha🤩 — Blackswarm47 (@blackswarm47) July 29, 2022

(Image: @susantananda3/Twitter)