Last Updated:

Odisha: Rare Black Tiger Caught On Camera In Simlipal Tiger Reserve; Watch

A rare sight of a black tiger was captured on a camera in Odisha's Simlipal Tiger Reserve. Watch the video, shared by an IFS office, here.

Written By
Purnima Mishra
ODISHA

Image: @susantananda3/Twitter


A rare sight of a black tiger was captured on a camera in Odisha's Simlipal Tiger Reserve. A video running viral on the internet shows a black tiger trying to climb a tree. The video was shared by an IFS officer on his official social media handle. 

The viral video opens up to show the black tiger walking up to a tree, reaching up with its front paws and scratching the bark. As the video progressed, it showed a glimpse of a tiger with a gorgeous black coat and orange stripes. Notably, black or pseudo-melanistic tigers, with distinctive dark stripe patterns are quite rare.

Sharing the video, an IFS officer, Susanta Nanda wrote, "Tigers are a symbol of sustainability of India’s forests… Sharing an interesting clip of a rare melanistic tiger marking its territory on international Tigers day. From a Tiger Reserve poised for recovery of an isolated source population with a very unique gene pool. Kudos".

READ | Pandas adorably cuddle their caretaker in viral video; netizens say, 'so want this job'

'This is amazing', say Netizens

The video has grabbed the attention of many on the internet and has garnered around 44.6K views. The video has also prompted many to express their thoughts. A user wrote, "Looks like black panther & tiger together had a cub". A second user wrote, "This is amazing... Sharing it on my feed with your permission.. I believe this is from STR, Orissa". A third user wrote, "Sir if the population realy recovers then it will be a great news for entire state of odisha (sic)".

READ | Jeremy Lalrinnunga's 'will die for Bharat' post after winning CWG gold goes viral; WATCH

(Image: @susantananda3/Twitter)

READ | US woman's bhangra dance video goes viral; netizens hail 'perfect' moves
READ | Jeremy Lalrinnunga's 'weightlifting' tattoo goes viral after historic CWG 2022 gold: Watch
READ | 'You are all alive because of PM Modi': Bihar minister asserts in viral video
First Published:
COMMENT