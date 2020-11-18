'Oh My God': Chunk Of Cliff Collapses Near Beachgoers In Spanish Island; Watch Video

A video which has surfaced on the internet shows the sudden collapse of a cliff near a popular beach on the Spanish island of La Gomera. Uploaded on Twitter by Spanish Politician and President of Canary Islands Angel Victor Torres, the incident shows a drastic fall-off of a cliff and as per the caption, effective security has been displaced for a rescue operation. The politician further warns that there are still chances of a repetition as he says, “Effective security displaced persons and specialized dogs searching for people to the place. Dangerous and prohibited access site. Although it seems stabilized, there are cracks, so the risk of repetition exists. Maximum precaution and all support for the island of La Gomera”.

Cliff Collapse

The 1 minute 8 seconds long video clip shows the soil slowly coming off the cliff. As the video progresses, we see rocks come down and then a major part of the cliff collapses, falling a dust cloud on the sea. People can be heard saying “oh my god”, on watching the terrifying incident. Towards the end of the video, the camera shifts from the cliff as the cameraperson can be heard saying “run” and he runs away from the horrific site.

Read: Spain Inflict Worst Competitive Defeat On Germany After Netting 6 Times In Nations League

Desplazados efectivos de seguridad y perros especializados en búsqueda de personas al lugar. Sitio peligroso y de prohibido acceso. Aunque parezca estabilizado, hay grietas, con lo que el riesgo de repetición existe. Máxima precaución y todo el apoyo a la isla de La Gomera. pic.twitter.com/yx7NIDF7By — Ángel Víctor Torres (@avtorresp) November 14, 2020

"I wish there were no victims. All the support to the troops who are carrying out the search and a lot of care", wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, "The truth is that if someone is buried there, they no longer come out, this is not like removing four rubble from a work". One person made a sarcastic remark as he wrote, "The one who records seems to be in the movie The Impossible". The video, uploaded on November 15, has managed to gather 275.8K views. Tweeples are also sharing the video with their own captions.

Read: Spain PM Pedro Sanchez Calls For Unity Amid Violent Anti-lockdown Protests

Estara Prohibido ahora quizas, pero durante años tan solo un Aviso de "Peligro por Desprendimientos". pic.twitter.com/SBUTstiSNt — Carlos Marquez #YoMeQuedoEnCasa (@Emerg_Vs_Urgenc) November 14, 2020

When you want to rest at the beach but nature has other plans - Wait for it. #spain #Tenerife https://t.co/9U0XQmctY9 — Marrerito (@TomasM093) November 15, 2020

Mucha fuerza y ánimo a nuestros vecinos. Que miedo ☹️! No paran de suceder eventos que nos trastocan el día a día, vaya añito 🤦‍♂️‼️ https://t.co/VUWruWdzEX — 🌊🔆Iván🇮🇨 (@rapapor00) November 15, 2020

Read: Van De Beek Equalizes As Netherlands Draws 1-1 With Spain

Also Read: Spain Imposes Second State Of Emergency Amid Surge In Coronavirus Cases

(Image Credits: Twitter/@avtorresp)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.