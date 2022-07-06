People often experience mixed feelings regarding thunder and lightning, as some enjoy the thrill of the sound and the flashes in the sky, while others get frightened and panic.

Lightning can also be dangerous as the striking of the natural phenomena can cause injuries and even death. A recent video displayed how a family in the United States of America was lucky to be unharmed after lightning struck just 500 feet away.

As per a report by ViralHog, the person who recorded the video said the incident took place on June 29, when his family had their eyes fixed on the sky, anticipating a thunderstorm late in the evening. While the man was shooting the lightning with his family, they were stunned by the massive flashes that appeared in the sky, and one that seemed to emit a spark on collision. One could hear people screaming 'oh my god' and more.

The man who shot the video stated that the lightning bolt hit a tree 500 ft away and that caught fire.

Sharing the video, Viralhog wrote in the caption, "Lightning is so cool!".

The video has gained traction on the internet. It has garnered more than 20.7K views and has accumulated around 20,000 likes.

What is lightning?

According to National Geographic, lightning "is an electrical discharge caused by imbalances between storm clouds and the ground, or within the clouds themselves. Most lightning occurs within the clouds."

"During a storm, colliding particles of rain, ice, or snow inside storm clouds increase the imbalance between storm clouds and the ground, and often negatively charge the lower reaches of storm clouds. Objects on the ground, like steeples, trees, and the Earth itself, become positively charged—creating an imbalance that nature seeks to remedy by passing current between the two charges," the description continued.