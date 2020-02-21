The Debate
'To Be An Omelette': Netizens Share Bizarre Wishes As New Meme Trend Sweeps Twitter

What’s Viral

A new Twitter meme format made by netizens with the phrase 'Oh to be' while sharing a photo of people or animals they would much rather be has gone viral.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
to be an omelette

A new Twitter meme format made by netizens with the phrase 'Oh to be' while sharing a photo of people or animals they would much rather be has taken over the internet. The new meme trend involves people imagining themselves in situations that seem preferable to their own. The situations range from wishful “Oh to be a teenager living in LA with rich parents and millions of TikTok followers” to “Oh to be an omelette in a pool of curry”. 

'Oh to be'

The meme trend has become viral as several netizens have started posting images with the caption 'Oh to be'. Here are some of the funniest, most bizarre and most wholesome tweets that were inspired by the new trend. 

Published:
COMMENT
