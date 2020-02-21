'To Be An Omelette': Netizens Share Bizarre Wishes As New Meme Trend Sweeps Twitter

A new Twitter meme format made by netizens with the phrase 'Oh to be' while sharing a photo of people or animals they would much rather be has taken over the internet. The new meme trend involves people imagining themselves in situations that seem preferable to their own. The situations range from wishful “Oh to be a teenager living in LA with rich parents and millions of TikTok followers” to “Oh to be an omelette in a pool of curry”.

'Oh to be'

The meme trend has become viral as several netizens have started posting images with the caption 'Oh to be'. Here are some of the funniest, most bizarre and most wholesome tweets that were inspired by the new trend.

oh to be a lizard being held up by another lizard so u can take a nap in the warmth of a heat lamp pic.twitter.com/AQrx0ffcXU — blue (@sadspeIl) February 19, 2020

oh to be a little bird playing cooking mama pic.twitter.com/2Ap4jGEAoi — ପ੭j♡celyn੭ଓ (@tiredsanrio) February 21, 2020

READ: Kiara Advani Shares Her Favourite Meme Reactions To Her Photo For Daboo Ratnani's Calendar

oh to be an opossum sitting by his berries and grapes pic.twitter.com/8gLD2vhgn8 — dylan (@fukinwak) February 20, 2020

oh to be him ☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️ pic.twitter.com/mXASx1284P — isa (@isaiahfavela_) February 20, 2020

oh to be watching the rain and listening to jazz on a balcony in new orleans pic.twitter.com/wCcPq89w72 — lydia (@bblyds) February 20, 2020

READ: 'Dus Bahane 2.0' Song Triggers Hilarious Memes On Social Media

oh to be a tiny snail having a kiss on some cherries pic.twitter.com/yGDt1yfzVN — vale (@valentinavml) February 19, 2020

oh to be a duck sitting on someone's palm in a sunflower field pic.twitter.com/CRdZNzEepy — hips may occasionally fib (@sahxra_) February 20, 2020

Oh to be an omelette in a pool of curry pic.twitter.com/YJRmreVkKY — A-A-RON (@BootyAaron) February 19, 2020

READ: 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's' Release Triggers A Meme Fest On Social Media

oh to be a doe hugging another doe in a field full of lavender pic.twitter.com/MLjihqdiZj — bilatinthems ✧ (@coolado_) February 16, 2020

Oh, to be a honeybee falling asleep in a flower while collecting nectar pic.twitter.com/xmpiUzeJa8 — Pip (@piperjamieson) February 14, 2020

READ: 'Little Women': Netizens Turn Emotional Scene From The Film Into Hilarious Memes

READ: Pune Police Shares Meme On Suniel Shetty's 'Dhadkan' To Encourage Wearing Helmets

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.