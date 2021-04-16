Oil Painting 'vandalized' By Banksy To Go Under The Hammer, Expected To Fetch Up To $6.9mn

An artwork allegedly ‘vandalised’ by Banksy in 2009 that highlights the gruesome outcomes of climate change, is set to become the highlight at an upcoming auction. Banksy’s work featuring a copy of artist Albert Bierstadt’s 1890 oil painting depicting Mount Rainier National Park in the United States, will reportedly be the highlight of Christie’s June auction. The painting that is from a series of oil paintings that Banksy allegedly ‘vandalised’ is estimated to fetch between £3 million and £5 million ($4 million and $6.9 million).

Banksy’s artwork is called ‘Subject to Availability.’ Bierstadt was a member of the Hudson River School and the anonymous street artist, made the copy of the original oil painting and added a note saying, “subject to availability for a limited period.” Banksy’s ‘Subject to Availability’ was even included in street artist’s iconic exhibition at Bristol Museum & Art Gallery and has now landed up at auction. It will be one of the significant highlights at Christie’s 20th-century sale on June 30 in London.

Katharine Arnold, the house’s co-head of postwar and contemporary art told Artnet News that Banksy, the street artist known for his poignant works, has a “witty dialogue with historical canon”. Thus, the ‘Subject to Availablity’ painting brings it “sharply into the current context of the global climate crisis.” As per the report, Bierstadt who made the original piece in 1890 was also concerned about climate and had even campaigned against the destruction of nature at the time of industrial revolution.

Arnold also told the publication that Banksy’s artwork has a prophetic dimension and said, “Ten years on from its creation, the idyllic park it depicts has already been closed to the public since February 2020 due to severe flooding and landslides.” Meanwhile, just last month, British street artist Banksy’s parody of American actor Demi Moore’s iconic 1991 Vanity Fair cover shot by Annie Leibovitz could fetch approximately £3 million at auction.

The two-metre-long parodic painting titled “Original Concept for Barely Legal Poster (after Demi Moore)” will be auctioned at Sotheby’s this month after it was unveiled for the very first time in 2006 before Banksy’s first exhibition in the United States titled “Barely Legal.”

Image credits: Christie’s Images Limited 2021