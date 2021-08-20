Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Shows 'best Way To Do Meetings', Netizens Say 'make It Mandatory'

We all have done plenty of meetings throughout our lives but never felt this right like the CEO of Ola has done in this viral video. He has indicated that formal meetings should always be conducted with the presence of a furry companion. The CEO Bhavish Aggarwal taught us the ideal way to hold meetings, and we are never looking back to the old system. The 35-year-old businessman shared cute video footage playing with the adorable dog and patting him while in the middle of a business meeting on Wednesday. It is seen that he and another person is immersed in discussion at the foot of a staircase. Ola CEO captions the video while sharing it on his official Twitter handle as, “The best way to do meetings”.

Take a look at the video:

The best way to do meetings 😍 pic.twitter.com/xSL0Q6nq3i — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) August 18, 2021

After few hours of his post, social media users flocked to his page to leave sweet remarks. On Twitter, the video has received over 77,000 views and dozens of 'likes' and responses. It has at least 5886 likes and is still counting. There are more than 250 retweets in the clip.

In the video a Twitter user commented on the video, “The kind of leaders we need. The kind of workspaces we need.”, while another has written, “Can we please make this model mandatory?” and the third has written, “This also show how humane, loving and caring person Bhavesh is! Take a bow, huge respect. Ola electric will bring a complete paradigm shift in mobility in our country.”

A large number of stray dogs can live on the Ola Electric site in Bengaluru. The organisation collars them, feeds and looks after them. The Ola facilities are pet-friendly. Workers are encouraged to take up their dogs to the workplace with them. Following a comprehensive staff survey performed in 2019, the conclusion was made. While in the Ola campus the stray dogs have complete freedom to run, sit and sleep within the building.

Other Company who has the same policy

On the other hand, Ola isn't the only business that has taken in stray canines under their care. Bombay House, the worldwide headquarters of the Tata Group, has a dedicated facility for stray dogs in the vicinity. The company stated in a statement when Bombay House was again opened after a nine-month refurbishment effort in 2018 that a kennel has been built for the furry, goofy dogs who have been an important part of the property for generations.

