Last Updated:

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal's Take On 'brain Drain', 'good Talent' Earns Praise From Netizens

As Indians are taking over as the CEOs of the giant tech companies a debate of brain drain has sparked the online world, Bhavish Aggarwal's takes gets support.

Written By
Rohit Ranjan
Bhavish Aggarwal

Image: Twitter/@bhash


As Indians are taking over as the CEOs of the giant tech companies a debate of brain drain, which means the relocation of skilled working professionals to another country in quest of a better career and level of living, has sparked the online world. Recently, Parag Agarwal was named the CEO of microblogging site Twitter after the departure of former CEO Jack Dorsey and started the debate of brain drain. However, the CEO of Ola, Bhavish Aggarwal has an interesting take on the debate.

Sadanand Dhume, who is a columnist shared a report on Twitter stating that almost a million people have renounced their Indian citizenship since 2014. He also said that many of the most bright and ambitious Indians continue to make a beeline towards the West. However, his statement met with a counter opinion Bhavish Aggarwal, who stated that he disagrees with the brain drain theory. Further saying that Indians become CEOs of American firms because they are good, not because "Good Indians" leave India. According to him, the brightest talent is now staying in India rather than leaving.

Bhavish's statement got a lot of positive feedback

Bhavish Aggarwal is the co-founder of Ola cabs, which started in the year 2019 and quickly became the largest network of personal transportation. He is one of the most successful Indian entrepreneurs and has always been vocal about opportunities for entrepreneurship in India. His statement on brain drain got a lot of positive feedback.

READ | Top executives at better.com step down after CEO Garg sacked 900 on Zoom meeting: Reports

Author and entrepreneur Vivek Wadhwa also supported Bhavesh's statement in the comment section. He stated that the brain drain from India came to a halt approximately 20 years ago. He further claimed that for the past 15 years, highly skilled immigrants-to-be have been fleeing the United States for India. He said that as a result, remarks of an Indian brain drain are inaccurate. In another tweet, the author said that he wrote a book in Immigrant Exodus where the data are clear. He also stated that he was surprised that the brain drain debate still exists.

READ | Anand Mahindra wonders if Better.com CEO would survive after committing 'blunder'

Brain drain is not always a bad thing

Another Twitter user named Shefali Merchant stated that brain drain is not always a bad thing as India has talented people, but no culture of innovation and it is difficult to develop a Microsoft, Alphabet, or Twitter in India. The user also said that by emigrating to the United States, they bring a lot of goodwill to India.

READ | Better.com CEO Vishal Garg takes time off after firing 900 employees on Zoom call: Report

Image: Twitter/@bhash

READ | Leena Nair, former Unilever executive, joins French fashion giant Chanel as Global CEO
READ | Who is Leena Nair? XLRI Jamshedpur grad & top Unilever executive to be Chanel's new CEO

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola, Indian CEOs
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com