Old Picture Of A Sleeping Cat In Optical Illusion Goes Viral Online; Can You Spot It?

An optical illusion involving an adorable sleeping cat has gone viral online, and netizens are debating if the post is a prank as they try to crack the code. The picture on Reddit features several trees, a fence, a pile of logs stacked up one on top of the other and a cat. However, netizens find it difficult to believe that there is a cat in the picture and expressed their frustration about not being able to find it.

Have a look at the picture here-

Netizens try their hand at viral hidden cat optical illusion

An old picture featuring a sleeping cat has taken the internet by storm and netizens have been tasked with the job of putting their finger on where the cat is located. Many of them believed it was a 'prank' and that the picture did not really include a cat until several spotted it in the picture. They expressed how frustrating it was to find the cat and wished someone would circle it on the picture for them.

Netizens who figured it out mentioned that it was a 'well played' optical illusion, but had a tough time locating the cat. They then began to give other Reddit users clues about where the cat was located by asking them to focus on the 'composition of the photo'. Some also imagined that they spotted a cat right under the actual one and wrote, "Before I saw the real cat, I was convinced I had found the creepy cat looking through the stacks in a shadowy spot." They 'felt stupid' for taking so long to find it and mentioned it was 'crazy obvious' once it was spotted.

Image: Reddit/@u/waterhauler