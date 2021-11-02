Old Video Of Woman Wearing Saree With LED Lights On Diwali Resurfaces & Goes Viral; Watch

A short video of a woman wandering around in a saree that is completely decked up with lights is going viral on social media platforms. The video which was first uploaded in 2020, has reappeared ahead of Diwali, which is being celebrated on November 4th this year. People light up their homes and surroundings with diyas, lanterns, LED lights, and other decorations to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights. With the festival only two days away, the video of a woman wearing an LED lights saree has garnered a lot of attention.

It didn't take long for netizens to weigh in on the outfit after it was shared online. While some were amused, others quipped that there was no need for diyas with the light ensemble. The woman is seen accessorised in her white attire with a royal blue top and matching jewels. Her hair was pulled back into a bun. Even though the saree was beautiful, the lights beneath it stole the show.

LED Saree are a thing now. pic.twitter.com/bOf7qVi4y9 — Icecream Baba (@vichupedia) December 13, 2020

Pokemon Go launches 'Festival of Lights'

On the other hand, in view of celebrations ahead of Diwali, Pokémon GO, the worldwide sensation, today launched its first special event, 'Festival of Lights', to honour the spirit of the festival. The event will begin on November 5th and end on November 14th, 2021, with a theme of Light over Darkness and several in-game features. This is the first-ever Diwali celebration in-game, and it will be available to all Pokémon GO Trainers worldwide.

Lit are the skies, bright are the streets—the next path on your journey will be a little offbeat!



Get excited for another celebration in a new light, Trainers! #PokemonGOFestivalOfLights



👉 Details here: https://t.co/9iN7GzAZbG pic.twitter.com/oF59A7AB4o — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) November 1, 2021

During the 10 days of the Pokemon Go Festival of Lights, players will be able to encounter Dedenne and have the option to discover a variety of Pokémon, in addition to many fireworks on the map, enhanced rewards from friend Gifts, and faster development of Friendship levels in the game. Multiple Electric- and Fire-Type Pokémon will be available to catch, befriend, and play with at the same time. During the event, a specially designed Festival of Lights T-shirt will be available in the Pokémon GO in-game shop. The item has a beautiful and bright design that is inspired by Rangoli and the Diwali Season.

Image: Twitter/@Vichupedia