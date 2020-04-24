COVID-19 Lockdown: US Restaurant Creates High School Prom Photos To Cheer Students

As schools and colleges are shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, several high school seniors are expected to miss their prom and graduation ceremonies. However, in a bid to cheer up school kids, a US-based restaurant chain Olive Garden has come up with a unique campaign to provide school seniors with an opportunity to take a ‘prom photo’ with their date.

The American-Italian restaurant has taken to Twitter to share photoshopped prom images with the hashtag #OliveGardenProm, stating that they're ‘un-cancelling prom’.

The restaurant asked high school students, who are missing prom, to put on their prom outfit and tweet their photos and the photos of their dates, promising to photoshop images to make it look like a photograph from prom night.

According to an international media outlet, the backdrop of the photoshopped images is inspired by popular prom themes. In one of the images, the restaurant even used breadstick walls and mint garlands.

Furthermore, the restaurant also released a set of printable content including breadstick bouquet stickers titles ‘Breadstick Bae’ and ‘Prince of Parmesan’ among others that students can hold while posing for photos.

Here are some of the photoshopped images of the ‘Olice Garden Prom Night’.

Throw on your finest 👗👔 (at home) & text your squad cause we’re un-canceling Prom. 💁 Send us a photo of you & your date using #OliveGardenProm for a delicious memory to last a lifetime. pic.twitter.com/tFbifbJeoS — Olive Garden (@olivegarden) April 20, 2020

We 100% can. We hope your little sister enjoys her breadstick-ified #OliveGardenProm photo. 😉 pic.twitter.com/XR8auVLMkp — Olive Garden (@olivegarden) April 22, 2020

You two are looking like royalty even without a tux & gown. 😍 Happy #OliveGardenProm! 💕 pic.twitter.com/T7HdkBBdxo — Olive Garden (@olivegarden) April 23, 2020

