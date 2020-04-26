Olympian's Waterless Workout Amid COVID-19 Leaves Netizens Stunned; Watch

As people have not been able to continue with their daily workout session due to the unprecedented Coronavirus lockdown, a Russian swimmer Yulia Efimova was seen “swimming”. A video posted on Twitter shows Yulia, a three-time Olympic medalist, ‘swimming’ in the air with the help of her helper.

In the video, one can see her helper holding down her feet on the kitchen countertop, while the athlete cycled through the breaststroke, freestyle, backstroke and butterfly. Ever since shared the video has taken the internet by storm as the workout surely doesn’t seem to be easy. The video posted by 7Olympics, Australia’s official home of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, has already been viewed more than 11 million times.

Olympic swimmer Julia Evimova training at home. Unreal level of core strength 🤯



pic.twitter.com/WSwHHrbk2Y — 7Olympics (@7olympics) April 21, 2020

'This is insane'

With nearly 5,000 likes, the video has garnered thousands of comments as well. While several users were impressed by her workout session, others also shared their own attempt at ‘swimming’. One internet user also wrote, “I think I fractured my spine just by looking at this”.

You’ve inspired my 4 year old! pic.twitter.com/A3c675aXl6 — Dan (@danielmccamley) April 21, 2020

Not an Olympian but my 9 year swimming 🏊‍♀️ daughter was motivated to attempt #isolationtrainingforkids pic.twitter.com/4DWpbeLiwy — Marina Wegorek (@Maj897) April 23, 2020

Okay then, time to start building my abs and core strength, that’s unbelievable 👍 — Jim Wilson (@JimWilsonTV) April 21, 2020

Even with someone holding her feet. This is still very impressive. — Kevin Masters (@Sky23110) April 21, 2020

This is awesome but also very pleasing to watch. — Jack Regan-Warner (@JackReganwarner) April 21, 2020

Amazing to watch the perfection of technique without even water. Can’t forget the superhuman core strength

Butterfly and breaststroke are the best — Nao Anthony (@NaoAnthony) April 21, 2020

That is insane — goono (@anthonygoonan) April 21, 2020

