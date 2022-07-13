'Omelette With Jeera Soda & Oreo': Outlandish Food Combination Leaves Netizens Enraged

On social media, there is no shortage of creativity when it comes to culinary experiments and food bloggers are always on their toes to try them out. After witnessing the ice-cream sandwich and Maggi ice cream, we were still trying to recover from the fact that such bizarre food combinations exist. However, now a street vendor has taken people by surprise as he was seen making an Omelette made with ‘Jeera soda' and crushed chocolate-cream Oreo cookies. The viral video of this strange food combination has left people baffled.

The trending video surfaced on YouTube, which shows a street vendor in Kolkata heating a frying pan with a few drops of oil. The beginning of the clip seems normal, however, it takes a bizarre turn when the vendor goes on to empty a small bottle of ‘Jeera soda' into the pan.

The street vendor adds the aerated drink and crushed cream biscuits into the large pan. He then appeared to cook the liquid for a few seconds before emptying a glass of beaten eggs on the mix. The vendor then continues to prepare bread for the dish. He cuts 4 to 5 pieces of brown bread, adds it to the mix and blends them with the eggs. At the end of the video, the street vendor tops the dish with chopped onions, chillies, and cilantro along with a little lemon juice and more crushed cookies.

Netizens say 'Monstrosity'

Since the video went viral on the internet, it left people on the internet disgusted and enraged. Many expressed their views and a user sarcastically wrote, "Oscar-winning recipe”. A second user wrote, "This is no less than a disease!”. A third one said, "Some people are desperate to become Einstein of food recipes. End up being diarrhea specialists". The video garnered around 10K views accompanied by comments.

Image: Unsplash