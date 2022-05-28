On Forbes '30 Under 30' List, Start-up Founder Texts Father; Chat Leaves Twitter In Splits

Featuring on the 'Forbes 30 Under 30' Asia list, an elated Co-Founder of the start-up, BlueLearn, Harish Uthayakumar, took a screenshot of the magazine and sent it to his father on Saturday. Even on the world-class achievement, Uthayakumar was replied with two thumb emojis.

Surprised not shocked, keeping in mind that it is one of the most sent emojis by every Indian parent, the BlueLearn Co-Founder shared a screenshot of the chat on the microblogging site, Twitter, where he enjoys a following of over 10,000 people.

On Forbes '30 Under 30' list, Start-up founder messages father

"Drop some thumb emojis in the chat," he wrote, along with the screenshot on Twitter. However, what followed was an absolute meme-fest on Twitter. People on the microblogging site could not help but point out how it was 'not just Uthayakumar' being subjected to this kind of treatment by his father. While a few shared that it was the only emoji their fathers used, others highlighted, that it was either this emoji or 'okay' that they always got as a reply from their male parent. There were a few others who pointed out how the Co-Founder of the leading start-up was not left on seenzone, which has happened most of the time in their cases. Not to forget to mention those who reasoned that his parent may be angry because he did not go for a government job.

Literally every Dad's keyboard be like pic.twitter.com/068VKswr9b — Ashish Mohite (@asheeesh_) May 27, 2022

Government job 👌👌

Anything else 👍👍 — Ratan chahar⚡ (@Ratan_chahar) May 27, 2022

My Dad would have probably leave me on seen🙃 — 🥰😍🙃😔🤭😞😩🥺😃 (@Gulab_jamun24) May 28, 2022

Dad pov: paper mai photu aane se kya hoga govt job thodi hai 👍 — N I K H I L (@nikhilistic_24) May 28, 2022

Either it's a ok or a 👍 — Rohith (@bisifilterkaapi) May 27, 2022

Just brown dad things! — Pratyush Thakur (@_pratyushthakur) May 27, 2022

'👍' is for dads only 😂😂 — Tanya Sharma (@Tanya_Sharmaaaa) May 27, 2022

BlueLearn, started by Harish Uthayakumar and Shreyans Sancheti in 2020, made it to the Forbes List under the consumer technology category. The BlueLearn Co-Founders recognised the need to reform antiquated education standards at community institutions and developed a social platform that allows students to learn real-world skills for free from experts, join interest clubs, and network with their peers while still in college.