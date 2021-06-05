'One Fish In A Million': US Man Catches Rare 'golden' Largemouth Bass Fish, See Pictures

A man fishing by the Beaver Lake in the Ozark Highlands was taken by surprise when he caught a rare fish. Josh Rogers caught a golden largemouth bass while fishing on May 25 in Arkansas in the United States, according to Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. Rogers was confused at first due to the golden hue of the fish.

Josh Rogers told Arkansas Wildlife Magazine that he had two thoughts when he caught the fish. He knew that bass gets light-coloured when they are in the mud. He looked at the mouth and gills of fish and wondered if it was sick. He took pictures of the fish which he sent to his friends on social media and threw the bass back into the water. He was surprised to see their reaction after seeing the pictures. Roger had never heard of such fish before seeing it and wished he had never thrown it back into the water after seeing the reactions of people.

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission biologist Jon Stein told Arkansas Wildlife Magazine that Josh had caught "one fish in a million." Stein clarified that the gold-coloured largemouth bass was a genetic anomaly. The unusual bass has Xanthochromism, which is due to the loss of darker pigment with the pigmentation replaced with yellow. He added that it is very rare and occurs naturally.

BENTONVILLE – Josh Rogers never had a doubt he had caught a largemouth bass while fishing Sunday evening at Beaver Lake. But with its golden hue, he wondered what might be up with this fish.

