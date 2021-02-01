'Only Experience, No Pay': Low Stipend Post Causes Stir Among 'unpaid' Interns On Twitter

A Twitter user’s grievance about ‘low stipend’ for the internship caused a stir on Twitter after unpaid interns swarmed the post complaining that they had gained only "experience" and no pay. Calling the uploader of the offer letter ‘lucky’, and ‘fortunate’ among many things, netizens on Monday were caught by surprise to learn that a firm actually paid an intern a decent sum of ‘Rs 1500’. “There are people in this country who are working as an unpaid intern,” netizens noted on the post shared by a user named Astha Upadhyay where someone cribbed about a meagre payment. ‘Do you have any shame?’ The uploader asked in the caption, as she shared a letter that encircled the amount of the paid internship.

Shortly, the microblogging site abounded in opinion about whether the companies must raise the pay for the interns, while others shared their experience working for free. “I have stopped working for free since last year and it was a good decision I took for my professional life. I've realized that one should ask for a decent stipend working any role,” one said, citing that a decent amount should be paid to the interns. “How can one expect full salary for internship?? The stipend is paid to cover your expenses like transportation etc. That’s it,” another said, seemingly alright with the amount offered to the intern. “Do you think it would suffice for transport food, accommodation charge in a metropolis?” Another questioned, unsatisfied with the payment offered. “FYI in India engineering students start work even for free but one or two-yr. they are ready to be launched themselves,” another retorted in the comments thread.

Netizens hold important 'pay' discussion

The post, which launched an important discussion around an integral subject regarding how much or how well must the companies pay the interns, garnered close to 2k likes. Netizens sounded surprised, and called the amount a ‘fair pay’, while many others contested the payroll. “We pay them [healthcare] 5.5 lakhs and work as interns in 'Govt' hospitals with zero stipends. Yes, whoever stands in support of this modern-day slavery, has no shame and we, the victims are helpless and have no choice,” a netizen protested.

