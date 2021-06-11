'Only In Florida': Massive 7-foot Alligator Spotted In A Post Office, Netizens Stunned

A post office in Florida received an unexpected delivery on June 9. The unexpected delivery that was spotted roaming in the lobby area was a 7-foot alligator. The alligator was seen by a person who was on the way to mail a package at the Spring Hill post office. The picture of the crocodile was shared by Hernando County Sheriff's Office on Facebook. The post has gone viral on social media and netizens stunned at the whole situation took to the comments section to express their views.

Alligator spotted in a post office in Florida

According to Hernando County Sheriff's Office post on Facebook, the incident happened on June 9. The patron who had come to the post office to mail a package bumped into a 7-foot-long alligator roaming in the lobby area. A trapper from the Hernando County Sheriff's Office immediately reached the post office and took the alligator away from the lobby. The entrance to the post office is manned by an automatic double door system, according to the post. Take a look at the post.

Since being shared on Facebook, the post has garnered over 2.9K reactions and has got more than 3.8K shares. Netizens, baffled by the incident took to the comments section to share their views. One user commented, "Wow!!!!!! Beautiful gator. Hopefully he/she was rehomed to a more remote area." Another individual commented, "Oh wow! That is some kind of alligator! I doubt that I will be encountering this kind of customer here in Michigan! At least I hope not!". Another user commented, "I'm surprised the doors opened for it. They usually sense motion from body heat, alligators are cold blooded. It might have slipped in when the door opened for a human, I guess." Check out some user reactions.

IMAGE: HernandoCountySheriff'sOffice/Facebook

