Operator Of 'tiny Bulldozer' Narrates Ever Given's Rescue: 'Felt No Less Than A Soldier'

The tiny, undersized excavator [one that sparked memes] that operated at the Suez Canal choke point to dislodge the gigantic MV Ever Given had to accomplish a herculean task of dredging nearly 15,000 and 20,000 cubic meters of sand near the stranded mega tankers bow. The mission alone had helped achieve an estimated depth of 12 to 16 meters underneath the swampy bank that eventually maneuvered the Taiwan-operated freighter. The man behind the operation, who paved way for the Suez Canal’s maritime global traffic to resume transit is a little known Egyptian excavator operator earning 3,000 Egyptian pounds (about PLN 750) per month named Abdallah Abdelgawad, but his tiny dredger accumulated overnight glory as it confidently stood in front of the mammoth container ship Ever Given conducting its ‘rescue operation’.

The resident of a small village of Danjwan, situated on the outskirts of Shirbin City in Daqahliyah Governorate, Abdelgawad was unaware that he would lead the response to the vessel’s grounding that hit headlines in far off countries of the world. In his village Al Arbain,30 minutes from the site where MV Ever Given bottlenecked, Abdelgawad is now cheered as a “hero” that freed the key maritime waterways on a valiant life-threatening mission.

In an interview with Egyptian news agency The National, Abdelgawad said that on March 23, at about 7 a.m. he reported at work as usual but turned away by the soldiers. The gates to the canal port were locked and entry was forbidden. He told reporters that he enquired with the soldier, who informed that a mega-sized ship had blocked the canal’s navigational artery, bringing maritime traffic to a standstill.

Keeping an eye on the Suez Canal incident has shown me that no matter how bad my day is, halting global trade during a pandemic by parallel parking my 50,000 ton cargo ship in a tiny canal probably has some guy feeling a tad worse #suezcanal pic.twitter.com/EjUhYStZlY — Oliver Fletcher (@OliverxFletcher) March 24, 2021

So, the #SuezCanal is blocked...



Massive container ship EVER GIVEN stuck in the most awkward way possible.



Ongoing for hours. Every tug Egypt could spare appear to be trying to pull it free.



Vessel tracker: https://t.co/MsTUgVgyTH pic.twitter.com/08w4qpPqln — John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) March 23, 2021

After he returned to his apartment, the excavator operator received the unexpected call from the manager of his shipping company he was employed with, asking him to report at the Suez Canal for what they described as “a rescue operation.” he was then transported via Suez Canal Authority car where he mentioned that he was informed earlier that a mega-ship had blocked the canal and tasks would not be possible. “This is what you are going for,” Abdelgawad was told.

Reaching the site that caused global maritime trade chaos, the excavator operator Abdelgawad was briefed by the marine engineers. He had to dig a bow to a depth of 15 meters and suck sand in dredgers from underneath the massive cargo ship so it could be refloated by the tug boats later. The former told reporters that he worked round the clock, extracting the silt from the bow of the mammoth ship alone with his, what the internet witnessed, “tiny” excavator taking just 3 hours of a break for the week ahead.

“The ship was like a skyscraper above me. I started the engine. I could hear my heart beating as I pressed down on levers and pedals. Everyone around me was concerned because the place under the ship was dangerous, had expectations,” the operator told the agency in his local language.

Mule break could 'crush excavator'

What he feared the most was if the mule of the MV Ever Given broke. “The mule breaks not only on the surface, but also in the layers underneath, so if this gigantic ship tilts at some point, it will crush me and the excavator, his statement in local language translated. He added, there would be no chance of him to come back alive. He described his operation as no less dangerous than a soldier on a battlefield. While in his job, he was nervous, and the outcome was unpredictable, the internet had launched a meme fest, cracking jokes about how his downsized dredger would save a ship so huge as the New York’s Empire State building.

Abdelgawad's family had bombarded him with phone calls, that went unanswered, and he described himself as “exhausted and numb with body pain.” Until on March 29, the 220,000-ton quarter-mile-long Ever Given was successfully freed, and the official announcement was released by the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) and service provider Leth Agencies. Don’t mock the weak or belittle them, the tiny excavator operator told the state's news agency.

It is with utmost pleasure that we can confirm that the #Suez Canal Authority and staff have succeeded in re-floating M/V EVER GIVEN. She is currently underway to Great Bitter Lake. More information will follow on our profile. M/V EVER GIVEN is no longer #grounded pic.twitter.com/jLjkeXAu4m — Leth Agencies (@AgenciesLeth) March 29, 2021

