This Company Is Hiring Chief Noodle Officer With $10K Pay-check; All You Need To Know

In a bid to celebrate 50 years of Top Ramen, Nissin Foods recently announced #HowDoYouTopRamen contest. While taking to Instagram, the brand announced the competition, which will require an individual to post their recipes using the popular noodle brand and share them on social media with the aforementioned hashtag. The advertisement specified that the winner will also get an opportunity to be the ‘Chief Noodle Officer’.

According to the post, Top-Ramen, for the first time ever, is looking for Chief Noodle Officer, who will perform taste tests on new products. The winner of the competition will be selected by recent ‘Top Chef: All-Stars LA’ winner Melissa King. Along with the job opportunity, the noodle brand will also be giving a $10,000 payday, one on one mentorship from Nissin CEO Mike Price and a chance to taste new Nissin products to the winner.

READ: Man Uses JCB Loader To Scratch Itchy Back In Hilarious Video, Internet Divided

The last date to send in the entry is October 30. Participants 18-years and older are encouraged to send a link to their social media post with a quick cover letter to TopRamenCNO@citizenrelations.com in a bid to showcase what makes them the perfect candidate to become Top Ramen’s very first Chief Noodle Officer. The only drawback for Ramen lovers is that only US residents can apply.

According to the website, the perks of winning the contest include, "$10,000 payday, 50 year supply of assorted Top Ramen, chance to taste new Top Ramen products before they hit store shelves, seal of approval as Top Ramen innovator from Top Chef, Melissa King, one-to-one mentorship with Nissin Foods president and CEO, Mike Price, serious bragging rights and an “instant” resume boost".

READ: 12-year-old Prodigy Becomes Youngest To Study Aerospace Engineering At Georgia Tech

Netizens would ‘love’ to try new recipes

Since being shared, internet users flooded the comments section with several reactions. With hundreds of likes, while some netizens declared themselves as winners, others expressed their love for Ramen. One user said, “It is meant to be me,” another added, “Please pick me!”. “I would love to do this, I’d come and try so many types of recipes with new flavours, different ways of cooking,” wrote third. “The prize is MINE!!!!!,” added fourth.

READ: Cat Gets Protective As Human Tries To Snatch Its Kitten, Netizens Hail 'momma's Love'

READ: Baba Ka Dhaba Incident Inspires People To Help An Elderly Keychain Seller Near McDonald's

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.