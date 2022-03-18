Orbital Sunrise Captured By International Space Station Mesmerizes Netizens; See Pics

The International Space Station is known for sharing outstanding photography featuring the outer space that leaves space enthusiasts pondering over the undiscovered layers of the universe, Earth included. The spacecraft often shares such posts that are not only mesmerising but also informative. Continuing the trend, this time, the ISS came up with stunning pictures of an orbital sunrise, which promise a visual delight to the viewers. On being shared by ISS on their verified Instagram handle, the stunning images went viral in no time.

Orbital sunrise beautifully captured by ISS

Taking to the caption of the said post, ISS wrote, "An orbital sunrise as seen from the International Space Station as it orbited 262 miles above the Pacific Ocean on Feb. 22, 2022." The post featured a series of images and taking to the comments section, the spacecraft elaborated on what each of the images was representing. The post, which was shared around an hour ago, has been captivating viewers who lauded the same in the comments section.

Netizens react to stunning visuals of orbital sunrise

The mesmerising visuals are currently doing rounds on the internet ever since being shared and as of now, the post has garnered around 50,00 likes and the numbers keep surging. Besides, the plethora of reactions from netizens lauded the spacecraft for the informative and stunning images. One user wrote, "The most beautiful sunrise ever!" Meanwhile, another user commented, "This is so beautiful!!". A third user called the pictures, 'magnificent.'

Image: Instagram/@iss