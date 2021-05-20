Orca Leaps Out Of Water During Dolphin Hunt In Mexico, Watch Video

A video of an orca leaping out of the water during dolphin hunt has taken the internet by storm. Tourists on a diving boat were surprised to see an orca jumping out of the waves in the Sea of Cortes in Mexico. The video showed several boats around a stretch of water in the Gulf of California when a dolphin leaped out of the water. The footage shot by divers and tourists has gone viral on social media

Orca jumps out of waves

The video shows orca’s extraordinary leap while attacking a dolphin during dolphin hunt. The encounter occurred at a diving spot north of Cabo San Lucas, after several boats gathered to see dolphin drive hunting dolphins. The people who were present on several boats in the sea were delighted to see the orca. They then reacted with loud shouts of shock when a much larger orca breached, hitting the dolphin that was already out of the air, and leaping high. Watch the video here:

Orca, commonly known as the killer whale, is the largest member of the dolphin family of marine mammals. The video was shared by Miguel Quevas of Cabopurmo Divers on Instagram describing it as a "wonderful moment." The video has grabbed the attention of netizens who took to the comments section to express their views. One user commented, "Absolutely incredible." Another user wrote, "Amazing!!!What an experience." Check out some user reactions.

IMAGE: MiguelCuevas/Instagram

