Orca Seen Chasing Speed Boat In Viral Video; Netizens React With Surprise | Watch

The ocean is an abode for over 200 thousand species, and its mysteries continue to enthral people worldwide. Among the curious creatures that habitate what constitutes over 70% of planet earth, is the Orca, also known as the killer whale, that can reach speeds of up to 56 km/h.

A recent viral video shows an Orca catching up to a speed boat that appeared to be sailing across the open ocean at full speed. "You can't even get away from an Orca in a speed boat. You run for your life and Shamu doing flips in the water," read the caption to the video.

However, despite the scary nomenclature, 'killer whale', Orcas are among the most intelligent marine animals and have shown immense fondness towards humans, while in captivity. And staying in line with its more friendlier nature, in the video, the Orca can be seen making some playful approaches to reach the speedy boat.

Watch the video below:

You can't even get away from a Orca in a speed boat. You running for your life and Shamu doing flips in the water. pic.twitter.com/kgXJ2kcHzR — Jeff (@That1guyJeff) April 5, 2022

Netizens' react to Orca video

The video, shared on Twitter by a user who posts from the handle @That1guyJeff, has garnered about 3.1 million views accompanied by 220.8k likes and retweets. Several netizens expressed how, in that situation, they have felt immense fear.

One user wrote, "I would’ve froze up and died right here (sic)", and a second quipped, "I think the mama was telling the kids “see this? Don’t eat these. They’ll give you diabetes (sic)".

A third user wrote, "Orcas so cool fr. Seeing one in the wild on my bucket list. (sic)"

Take a look at some more reactions below:

We used to have dolphins and regular ass fish ride along the side of my ship all the time when I was in the Navy. You got to be fast as fuck to survive in the ocean. — 🇺🇸 Bruh-Man from the 5th Flo 🇧🇲 (@AmericanGombey) April 6, 2022

The minute he starts chasing, I’m dying of a heart attack. Lmao #ineedabiggerboat — NYPRG (@NYPRG) April 5, 2022

(Image: Unsplash)