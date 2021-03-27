Last Updated:

Oregon Zoo Shares Adorable Video On Penguin's First Birthday; Netizens Pour Wishes

A video has surfaced on social media shows the growing up stages of a penguin residing in the Oregon Zoo. The video has gone viral on social media.

Penguins are considered the most adorable creatures and their videos often bring a smile to people's faces. In a similar fashion, a new video that has surfaced on social media shows the growing up stages of a penguin residing in the Oregon Zoo. The video showcases the hatching of a penguin from an egg to some of the activities that he did in past one year.

Humboldt penguin's first birthday

The video was shared by Oregon Zoo alongside the caption, "CT the penguin turned a year older". The zoo has shared the video to mark the first birthday of the Humboldt penguin that is living in the zoo. The video opened with a little penguin being hatched from an egg. The video then shows the growing up of the penguin for one year.

The video shared on March 24 has managed to gather 33.8K views and accumulated reactions from netizens. Netizens through their tweets wished the penguin on his birthday. One user wrote, "Happy birthday, sweet one." Another individual commented, "Happy Birthday CT." 

Meanwhile, a penguin named Olde, who is aged 41, has been titled as the ‘world’s oldest living penguin in captivity’ by the Guinness World Records. As per the Guinness World Records, it is uncommon for penguins to reach such an old age. Olde is considered as an exception because usually gentoo penguins survive for 15–20 years. Although, in captivity their lifespan reaches 30 years. Odense Zoo’s press and social-media officer Danni Larsen said, “It’s really fantastic! Our zookeepers are professionals and as such they don’t have favourites – but I think it’s safe to say that Olde holds a special place in their animal-loving hearts”.

(Image Credits: Oregon Zoo/ Twitter)

 

 

