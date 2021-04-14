'Original Mufasa And Simba': Lion Roars And Walks Away After Cheeky Cub Annoys Him | Watch

A video that has surfaced on the internet shows a lion cub annoying its dad, leaving netizens in awe. Uploaded by Twitter handle ‘Nature & Animal’, the video shows the cub hopping around, mostly annoying, its dad. It looks like the cub wants its dad to play, who does not look interested and eventually walks away. One of the social media users even compared it with the animated Hollywood movie The Lion King and wrote 'original Mufasa & Simba'.

'Original Mufasa & Simba'

The title of the video says, “Lion cub pestering his dad”, is an apt description of what is happening in the video. In the beginning of the video, the cub can be seen hopping around its dad while he continues to roar and move the cub away. Let’s have a look at the video.

Lion cub pestering his dad pic.twitter.com/6ltpyifj4j — Nature & AnimalsðŸŒ´ (@AnimalsWorId) April 13, 2021

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 3.5K likes and nearly 97K views. "That roar! LOL at the little ones running away, like “he might be serious this time!”, wrote a Twitter user making a sarcastic remark. Tweeples can be seen Retweeting the video with their own captions. In the caption, one Twitter user wrote, "The original Mufasa & Simba".

Serious father met a naughty child https://t.co/NbdMCI4PRF — Amanda Petty (@aniu_royd1fn123) April 13, 2021

I cannot think of any need in childhood as strong as the need for a father's protection.

-- Sigmund Freud — QuoteDigger (@QuoteDigging) April 13, 2021

That ROAR!! So majestic. — Haywood Yaphukoff (@FlashmomStone) April 13, 2021

Parenting is fun. — Luigi BestByFeb30 Scardoffi (@Luigi_Scardoffi) April 13, 2021

Asiatic lion takes a stroll

In another significant video worth mentioning, an Asiatic lion was spotted in a hotel in Junagadh, taking a casual stroll. The incident which was recorded in the CCTV camera shows the lion roaming around the main gate of Hotel Sarovar Portico. The lion even scared the watchman. According to the caption of the video, the lion in the city has been termed as a ‘casual affair’ which has shocked the internet.

The 26 seconds long clip shows the lion roaming around the hotel’s main gate. Right next to it is the watchman’s seating area. Completely unbothered by his presence, the lion takes a leap over the gate and roams around the hotel’s lobby. However, towards the end of the video, it jumps back and moves towards the forest. After the lion moves out, the guard can be seen getting up from his chair to have a look. However, it is too late.

(Image Credits: Twitter/@AnimalsWorld)