Oscar-winning Designer Paints House Black In Solidarity With BLM Protests, See Pics

A homeowner from New Orleans, US, recently revealed how she pained her house black in a bid to “commemorate 2020”. While taking to Twitter, Academy Award winner Hannah Beachler posted snaps of her newly painted house and she was inundated with praises from social media users who impressed with her creative efforts. Beachler pained her house black, including the walls, the exterior, binds, roofs and window frames.

From the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic to anti-police brutality protests, 2020 has been dubbed as one of the “worst” years. In her tweet, Beachler wrote that she pained her “blackity black” to commemorate 2020. Her post was accompanied with three pictures of the exterior of her new decorated abode. The picture showed that everything from the wooden cladding, roof and even the door shutters have been pained black. However, Beachler painted the front door white and she opted for black blinds to add to the full effect.

No one anywhere:



Me: *Clears Throat* To commemorate 2020 I painted my house BLACKITY BLACK BLACK BLACK!!! Holla! pic.twitter.com/NqS08DW7zV — Hannah Beachler (@chinchilla1970) November 27, 2020

In the following tweets, the production designer explained that she used a high gloss paint and light reflectors. The homeowner, who did not complete the work by herself, also added that it took professional painters two months to complete the overhaul. She even shared pictures of the inside of the house, revealing her impressive sense of style and love of antique, such as a swan-shaped tap in her bathroom.

Inside for those asking. Guest bath, dining and kitchen. I’m very 😊🖤 That y’alk digging my house. I love it! It’ll be a work in progress forever 💯 pic.twitter.com/ByL2XzMU21 — Hannah Beachler (@chinchilla1970) November 28, 2020

Netizens call the house ‘perfect’

Since shared, several Twitter users were quick to praise her creative sense. The post has garnered over 1,62,000 likes and thousands of comments. While some branded the colour of her choice as “gorgeous,” others wrote, “A pitch-black house is my DREAM”.

One user said, “I LOVE your house”. Another added, “The layers of the subtle and overt genius of this... :) No kidding, Miss Hannah, you are SUCH an inspiration to me as an artist. This reminds me of the unparalleled powerful, proud and insistent beauty of #Lemonade, *which needs to be in a museum!!!*” “The white door!!! This is f****** art. The decision making is the gem. So glad the door was no black or red. This is genius,” wrote third. “I love it! Makes for great photos. A small pop of colour in a summer bed would go a long way,” said fourth.

It is so ducking gorgeous. A pitch black house is my DREAM. — thatguyJer♔ (he/him/his) (@jroakwood) November 28, 2020

Love the house! But pleaseee tell the people what they want to know. Where did you get that coat and do they ship?! pic.twitter.com/baavc2RyrI — Missy💕 (@xx_missyy_xx) November 28, 2020

That is the cutest house I ever sawwwwwwww. 🥺 — Mire Gjonbalaj Marke (@MireMarke) November 28, 2020

Two questions. May I visit the vicinity of the house for tourism purposes someday? Also can I make it my album cover? Your house is awesome. — SOMBERAMARATH (@somberamarath) November 29, 2020

I’ve seen many all black houses before and they all look like they did not turn out the way the owner had intended.

Not this one.

This one is perfect. — RealCat (@Crgozu) November 27, 2020

Okay. I will now be buying a truckload of black house paint.



Bravo good Lady. — Dustin Snyder (@dsnyder814) November 28, 2020

Really love this. Looks sharp, and classy. And so New Orléans. And when you said the shutter holders were little gators so perfect. — Leanna Manley (@YensidLeanna46) November 28, 2020

