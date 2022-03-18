'Our Dogs Climb Trees': Viral Video Of Dog Perched Atop Tree Leaves Netizens In Splits

Viewership for videos featuring hilarious antics of dogs and cats claim massive viewership across social media considering the plethora of animal lovers across the world. One such video featuring a dog is currently doing rounds on social media ever since it was originally shared on Reddit. The caption used alongside the clip reads: “They had to put up a sign for their tree-climbing dogs.” The clip starts off with someone recording a dog that is apparently perched atop a tree. However, the hilarious part of the video is none other than the signboard attached to the tree. The signboard reads - “Our dogs climb trees. They are fine.”

It can be said sans any doubt that dogs are among the all-time favourite animals and most people adore them and it is still a dream for many to have a dog as their pet. The aforementioned viral clip turned out to be hilarious as the dog was standing atop a branch instead of the ground. The signboard further triggered laughter amongst netizens who shared their reactions in the comments sections of the video.

Netizens' reaction to viral video

The post has accumulated several upvotes after only hours of being shared. In fact, till now, it has garnered more than 46,000 upvotes and the numbers keep surging. The video has also prompted netizens to post various comments to express their hilarious reactions. “Tiny dogs with attitude are hilarious. ‘What R you starING at?! READ THE SIGN’,” wrote a Reddit user. “Haha, I know this house! It’s right by a beautiful park so I’m sure they got a lot of calls,” commented another. A few also pointed out how the signboard reads “dog’s” instead of “dogs”. Just like this individual who wrote, “That dog is like that apostrophe, hanging around where it shouldn’t.”

