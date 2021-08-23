'Our XUV Isn’t The Only Big Cat', Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of Tigers Halting Traffic

Business Tycoon Anand Mahindra has again created a storm on the internet with his unique method of sharing photographs and videos that motivate lakhs of netizens every day. This time, the technology freak has not shared anything related to gadgets; on Sunday, he took to the microblogging site and shared a video of two tigers wandering on the roads. In the two-minute video, two tigers were recorded roaming on the roads at some unknown place, and a motorbike could be seen left abandoned by the rider, fearing danger from the two big giants.

So our XUV isn’t the only big cat on the highway… Magnificent. pic.twitter.com/9A2ayRPXjL — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 22, 2021

The video shot around midnight shows the traffic remains at a halt while the tigers pass by them. After some time, the big cats were seen returning to their native places. Although it is often to watch a video of a tiger roaming on the roads, netizens found the caption quite interesting. "So our XUV isn’t the only big cat on the highway… Magnificent," read the caption of the viral post. One social media user was astonished at how Anand Mahindra always found novel ways to promote his brand. "Great how you are putting your SUV into every single story," the user wrote.

Great how you are putting your SUV into every single story — Grittygirl88 (@grittygirl88) August 22, 2021

Netizens grab the opportunity to complain about their 'big cats'

While some users grab the opportunity to complain about their vehicles, one such user wrote, "Sir, my cat is in the agency for 11 days. Agency is saying parts are not available of this cat." "These tigers must have come on to the road to have a glimpse of the cheetah (xuv)..." read the comment of the second user. While some users seem confused to figure out the exact location of the video. Some of the users say the video was shot in Maharastra while some say it was shot in Madhya Pradesh. "Sir This video is from MP Pench Rukhad Area night safari," read the post of the user. "Sir this is not from Panchgani....it's from Tadoba near Nagpur...." commented another user.

In his recent Twitter post, he shared a person sitting on an innovative wheelchair that can be beneficial for those using the tricycle. The 1-minute video shared by the business tycoon shows a person demonstrating the wheelchair that can be detached and re-attached to make a tricycle. He said that the wheelchair is truly a way of accelerating the lives of the differently-abled person. Mahindra, who loves the latest innovation, offered his help in manufacturing the tricycle. "Not sure how old this video is, where it’s from or who this is. Received it randomly on Signal. But it looks like a really cool & thoughtful innovation. Truly a way of accelerating the lives of the differently-abled… It merits support..& I’d be happy to help," read the caption of the post.

