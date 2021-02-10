Owl Reminds Of Marilyn Monroe's Flying Skirt Moment; Video Leaves Netizens In Splits

Recreating one of the most memorable photographs of Marilyn Monroe where her dress is flying as the actress holds it from the waist and laughs, a video of an owl has surfaced on the internet. The picture of the actress was taken by her photographer friend Sam Shaw on September 15, 1954 and it served the purpose of being used as the logo for Marilyn’s film The Seven Year Itch. The adorable video features an owl as its posture resembles that of Marilyn when she was getting clicked.

Recreating a moment

The 37-seconds adorable video has been shared by twitter handle Living Morganism and the owl has been called as ‘Marilyn Monrowl’. In the video, it seems like the owl is wearing the skirt as it can be seen flickering its feathers. It can also be seen creating squeaky sound and turning around for the camera, again and again. Its feathers can be seen blowing off as it stands on the air cooler. Let’s have a look at the video.

Netizens react

After watching the video, netizens took over the comment section. One Twitter user wrote, "First off -Amazing! Second - who has an owl in an apt. Third - a gorgeous animal Fourth - where is the air coming from Fifth - WOWED". Another person wrote, "What girl doesnt like the feel if wind blowing up her feathers". Tweeples can also be seen Retweeting the vidoe with their caption. In the caption, one user wrote, "Goodness Twitter is an ugly place sometimes. Here’s a happy twitter tweet. Just look at this owl". Another person wrote, "You made it to the end of Monday, here is some timeline cleansing Owl Content as a reward. You deserve it".

Me in summer tbh https://t.co/WzR5oqjktZ — Lilly Leadbeater (@mintyhiggins) February 8, 2021

Some Like it Hoot https://t.co/mI4UXMlZSn — Josh Crews (@JoshCrewsReally) February 8, 2021

This is the Superb Owl we’ve been looking for today https://t.co/4G19F5Bj59 — TJ Moran (@TJMoran7) February 8, 2021

This is so unusual https://t.co/evQIPsK50k — ArrowGra (@OlicityGra) February 8, 2021

(Image Credits: Twitter/@ok_girlfriend)

