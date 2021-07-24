Owner Drives Away Leaving Pet Gasping For Help In Desert Area; Dog Adopted Within 24 Hours

In a heartbreaking video, a Siberian Husky was filmed chasing an SUV after his owner left it to its fate in a desert area where no one could be seen except the abandoned animal and the cruel man. Luckily, the husky got another family within 24 hours after the distressing video went viral on social media platforms including Facebook and YouTube. According to a report by Lad Bible, the video was recorded in Texas city by a 38-year-old man, Joy Dominguez, on Tuesday while he was on his way to deliver orders.

In the viral video, it appeared that the young man unleashed the dog in anger and then drove his SUV without looking back at the helpless animal. Grasping his owner's ruthless behaviour, the husky had started chasing the young man's car. However, the dog failed to get to the vehicle.

Several families come to the rescue after 'dog abandoned' video goes viral

As the video uploaded by the man went viral, several families come in support of the abandoned dog and offered to adopt him. Luckily, within 24 hours, it was adopted by a city-based Clappsaddle family who named the dog 'Nanook'. The doggo has been named after the dog in the 1987 movie The Lost Boys. The family said, "It feels like the missing piece of our family finally met us."

Netizens react with mixed comments

After the video went viral, social media users lashed out at the owner who left the animal to its fate and offered to help the helpless animal. One such YouTube user wrote, "Heartless, disgusting people... probably left it as a puppy and dropped it as soon as it grew up. So sad." However, a user who seemed furious at the act of both the owner and the man who filmed the video, wrote, "Notice the heartless boomer driving the car as well. Fine both of them 40k each and drop them off in the desert with nothing but this leash and collar. Also, if whoever was filming didn't stop to pick up the pupper then put them on blast too for being part of the problem in the world today." While another social media user, who seems familiar with the incident wrote, "The dog was picked up by the El Paso Sheriffs Dept and has already been adopted by a family after the video went viral. Not sure why the police still haven't arrested these people though."

