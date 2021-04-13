Owner Offers Job To Man Who Broke Into Restaurant, Netizens Praise 'compassionate' Gesture

An online post about a robber breaking into a restaurant has created a stir on the internet, not because of the would-be thief’s tactic but the eatery owner’s response to burglary. The post was shared on Facebook by a restaurant named Diablo’s Southwest Grill and features photographs of the would-be robbery with a special message from the owner. “Our burritos are such a smash hit we’ve got people breaking in at 4 am for their fix. So if ya see our door looking hurricane fabulous at Wheeler Rd this is why,” reads the opening line of the post.

While one of the photos shows a broken glass window to the grill, the other shows a man carrying a suitcase out of the restaurant. While an episode of burglary would have made other owners furious, Carl, the owner of Diablo’s Southwest Grill offered him a job. “To the would-be robber who is clearly struggling with life decisions or having money issues... please swing by for a job application. There are better opportunities out there than this path you’ve chosen,” says the post. He further said that no police or questions would be involved in the job application process. “Let’s sit down and talk about how we could help you and fix the road you’re on,” he concluded.

The post has received nearly five thousand likes and almost an equal number of comments from people. "Sometimes people make poor decisions but, no one was physically hurt. Based on the way you publicly responded to this incident, I'll be sure to visit Diablo's more often," wrote a user. "Gotta love people who handle things with grace. I can't say my response would have been the same," added a second user. Meanwhile, another user lauded the owner's reaction to the situation and wrote, "Wow, what a compassionate, humane move. Definitely making a note to drop in and grab a bite next time we’re in Augusta." "Ty to this kind person for responding with love and at least setting a good example. so sorry that this happened to your business because others at times don't think about their actions due to money issues or bad life choices. and ty for showing humility in a time where there isn't enough. bless you," read another comment.

