Owner Reunites With Dog 10 Years After He Went Missing, Netizens Left Teary-eyed

In a heartwarming incident, a pet owner, who had lost his dog some 10 years ago, reunited with his pet again with the help of the City of San Antonio Animal Care Service, an animal care shelter with a motto of "every animal receives responsible care." According to the Facebook post shared by the San Antonio Animal Care on July 1, they brought Samson (pet dog) into the care last month along with six other abandoned dogs he had been with. It said that the canine was in pretty rough shape, dirty, and covered in fleas when they found him.

Owner reunites with dog after 10 years

Narrating an emotional story of the human-animal bond, the animal care service said that before he was able to get treatment, he was scanned for a microchip – and found one the name of his owner who lost him some 10 years ago! Simultaneously, they called the dog owner Mr C. He was in a state of shock to hear that Samson had been found, and following which he rushed over to the Texas-based animal care service, claimed the Facebook post.

The emotional story posted by the ACS reads, "He was so anxious to see his dear Samson after so many years but finally, it was time for the long-awaited reunion. Mr C kneeled down and said softly, "Samson, it’s me. Do you remember me?" "Samson gently and slowly walked up to him and sniffed his hand. We could tell Mr C was holding back tears as he said, ‘They took the better years from us," added the Facebook post.

Finally, the owner reunited with dog

However, the animal care unit failed to reveal the story of his disappearance. Reacting to the post, netizens said it is surprising that the microchip was not scanned for a decade. "We don’t know what happened to Samson all of those years, but the power of microchips holds true. We are so grateful that they can be together now. We can never stress enough how important it is to microchip your pets and microchip licensing is the law here in San Antonio. Congratulations on your reunion, Mr C and Samson! We hope you can make some beautiful new memories," added the Facebook post.

