Paddington Photobombs Different Film Scenes From Hollywood; Fans Love Unique Posts

Paddington, the bear from the movie Paddington is making the rounds on the internet. Despite the fact that the first instalment of the Paddington series was released seven years ago in 2014, and the second instalment released in 2017, the craze of the cult classic is not stopping any time soon. Jaythechou, a Twitter user, has been uploading images of the bear that have been altered to a scene from another Hollywood film.

To be precise, Jaythechou has tweeted different images of the bear 237 times. In the latest Halloween addition, which was shared 13 hours ago, the bear is seen in a scene from the horror movie, The Possession. Jaythechou photoshopped the bear in many scenes from different movies, which includes the 1960 classic movie Psycho, directed by Alfred Hitchcock, the 2001 film Donnie Darko featuring Jake Gyllenhaal, and also the academy award-nominated Marriage Story.

I Photoshop Paddington into another movie until I forget: Day 237



Happy #halloween2021 ! pic.twitter.com/shdYHBirXx — Jaythechou (@jaythechou) October 31, 2021

I Photoshop Paddington into another movie until I forget: Day 234 pic.twitter.com/wQUDyJo0eu — Jaythechou (@jaythechou) October 29, 2021

I Photoshop Paddington into another movie until I forget: Day 233 pic.twitter.com/tnqn7kvHRi — Jaythechou (@jaythechou) October 28, 2021

I Photoshop Paddington into another movie until I forget: Day 224 pic.twitter.com/M9cKEXTg97 — Jaythechou (@jaythechou) October 19, 2021

Paddington fans are loving the unique posts. Almost every post has received an average of 10 thousand likes and 50-70 comments and around 800 retweets. In one of the tweets, one person commented, "Paddington as polite as always greets first. Thanks for your great Paddington photoshop." Another commenter wrote, "Oh my. That's a very large shark! You always pick the most wonderful places to eat marmalade sandwiches!".

I Photoshop Paddington into another movie until I forget: Day 215 pic.twitter.com/bJRlhqbsq1 — Jaythechou (@jaythechou) October 10, 2021

Since my internet is still down. I'm going to start posting some of my favorites that I've done.



Starting with day 25#AdamDriver #ScarletJohansson #paddington pic.twitter.com/ePGeQNDd1f — Jaythechou (@jaythechou) September 19, 2021

People also recommended different movies to get Paddington photoshopped. "Dies it have to be movies, Hannibal series needs Paddington." Another person commented, "Lighthouse" and shared an image.

The release date of Paddington 3 is unknown

Paddington is still one of the most popular film series of the last ten years. Paul King helmed both, the first and second instalments of the series, with the first film being released on November 23, 2014. It was a box office hit, grossing 282.8 million USD. Following the success of the first instalment, the producers decided to come up with the second instalment in 2017, which was released on November 10, 2017, and was also a big success, grossing $228 million USD. According to Variety, the producers announced the release of the third instalment of the series in February of this year. The release date, however, is unknown at this time.

Image: Twitter/@jaythechou